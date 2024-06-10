SPX Technologies Announces Appointment of Cherée Johnson as Chief Legal Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) (“SPX”, or the “Company), is pleased to announce the appointment of Cherée Johnson as its new Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, effective June 10, 2024. She succeeds John W. Nurkin, who earlier this year announced his decision to retire. Ms. Johnson joins SPX with a diverse background of global operations and legal experience across multiple industries.



Gene Lowe, President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Cherée to the SPX Technologies team. Her extensive legal and executive leadership expertise is an excellent fit with SPX’s growth and operational initiatives, including M&A, sustainability, and enterprise risk management. She has a strong track record of partnering with business leaders, driving continuous improvement, and creating team environments that value diversity and inclusion.”

Ms. Johnson has over 20 years of senior executive experience. She joins SPX from Dentsply Sirona where, as the senior vice president, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Secretary she held overall leadership responsibility for the company's legal organization, including oversight of corporate governance, compliance, intellectual property, litigation, government affairs, global business conduct, and sustainability, as well as for the company’s global quality and regulatory organizations.

Prior to joining Dentsply Sirona, she served as General Counsel & secretary at W.R. Grace & Company. She also served as a corporate legal executive at McCormick & Company, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company and 3M Company in the US and abroad. Ms. Johnson earned her law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School and her undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Florida A&M University.

Ms. Johnson also serves as a member of the Advisory Board of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the Advisory Board of University of Minnesota Law School, and serves as a Board member and advisor for several privately-held organizations.

About SPX: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX has more than 4,100 employees in 15 countries. SPX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

