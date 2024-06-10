AgriFORCE Granted New U.S. Patent for Developmental Automated Growing Systems

Patent strengthens the Company’s agricultural IP portfolio

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP) focused AgTech company, announces the granting of U.S. Patent #11,997,962 B2, titled, “Automated Growing Systems” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent adds to the Company’s intellectual property portfolio connected to agriculture and agribusiness.



The patent, which covers moving multiple production lines of either vegetation or flowering plants to different areas of a growing facility using conveyor belts and other mechanisms. The Company believes there are opportunities to incorporate this technology into their existing innovations for indoor growing facilities.

“This patent adds dynamic value to our ever-expanding portfolio of patented technology aimed at innovating agribusiness,” commented Jolie Kahn, AgriFORCE’s Executive Turnaround Consultant. “We remain committed to exploring new opportunities to empower farmers and agribusinesses to maximize their market position and build long-term shareholder value for our stakeholders.”

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer may only be made pursuant to a valid prospectus pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

