ABM and Rezcomm Collaborate to Enhance ABM Vantage™ Smart Parking Platform

Industry-leading ABM Vantage platform with enhanced Rezcomm technology and scalability to be showcased at 2024 IPMI Parking & Mobility Expo

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure and eMobility solutions, and parking management, has announced the next evolution of ABM Vantage – the groundbreaking solution advancing the parking technology ecosystem.



ABM has entered into a strategic partnership with Rezcomm, a leading technology provider for the airport and parking industry, to further customize, enhance, and scale the ABM Vantage platform for a wider range of parking clients across commercial real estate, aviation, and more. ABM and Rezcomm will showcase the enhanced ABM Vantage collaboration at the 2024 IPMI Parking & Mobility Expo on June 9th to 12th in Columbus, OH.

First launched in 2022, ABM Vantage is an integrated mobility solution that consolidates parking data, maximizes revenue, and empowers parking operations to gain greater efficiencies and make proactive decisions based on data insights, all while delivering a seamless driver experience. The partnership with Rezcomm will support further growth with increased ability to scale quickly, while remaining tech agnostic and focused on the changing needs of both drivers and parking operators.

“Over the past two years, ABM Vantage raised the bar for what is possible for technology to improve the parking experience for both drivers and operators,” said Josh Feinberg, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and Head of Parking at ABM. “Through this strategic partnership with Rezcomm, ABM Vantage further fills in the blanks for custom solutions across a wide range of industries and facilities, from airports and stadiums to commercial office and residential real estate.”

“ABM's unmatched scale providing facility and parking solutions to over 20,000 clients across virtually every industry, together with Rezcomm’s innovation-driven, best-in-class technology solutions, is a powerful combination,” said Marc Ive, CEO, Rezcomm. “Parking is often the first and last experience someone has with a property. With both team’s deep knowledge and expertise serving forward-thinking clients, we are excited about how we can further enhance and simplify parking for everyone.”

Key highlights of the enhanced ABM Vantage smart parking platform through the partnership include:

Enhanced Seamless Parking Management, Reservations, and Availability: The integration of Rezcomm's advanced parking reservation systems and mobile applications with the ABM Vantage platform will provide parking operators with a comprehensive solution for seamless parking management. For drivers, the platform will further streamline the entire parking experience, from online and mobile reservations to real-time space availability updates.

Advanced Analytics and Insights: The partnership will introduce powerful new data analytics capabilities to the ABM Vantage Smart Parking platform. Parking operators will have access to real-time data, predictive insights, and comprehensive reporting, enabling them to make data-driven decisions, optimize parking operations, and improve revenue generation.

Enhanced Customer Engagement: Rezcomm's industry-leading customer engagement tools will enable parking operators to deliver personalized experiences and targeted communication to drivers through the ABM Vantage platform. This includes tailored promotions, loyalty rewards, and convenient mobile payment options, fostering customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Interconnected Modules for Improved Experience: The enhanced ABM Vantage Smart Parking platform will feature over 50 interconnected modules designed to improve guest experience, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. This modular approach allows ABM to offer packages or individual services tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients.

Integration of Sustainable Solutions: ABM and Rezcomm are committed to sustainability in the parking industry. The partnership will focus on integrating eco-friendly practices, such as electric vehicle charging infrastructure and smart energy management, into the ABM Vantage Smart Parking platform, promoting environmental responsibility.

To learn more about the enhanced ABM Vantage Smart Parking platform, please visit www.abmvantage.com.

About ABM:

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

About Rezcomm:

Rezcomm is the provider of the world’s first airport marketplace solution to combine reservations, ecommerce, marketing, revenue management, BI, data observability and more in a single platform. Founded by travel and technology industry innovators, Rezcomm’s technology is custom-built, cloud-based, and provides an omnichannel customer experience. Create seamless experiences by offering everything from flights and parking to coffee and customer support in one place.

