Monopar Presents Data Showcasing the Appeal of uPAR as a Radiopharma Cancer Target and of its lead Clinical Program at the 2024 SNMMI Annual Meeting

WILMETTE, Ill., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, is presenting today data from the preclinical development of its novel first-in-class lead radiopharma program MNPR-101-Zr at the 2024 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting in Toronto, Canada. SNMMI is the premier educational, scientific, and research event in the radiopharma space. Monopar’s poster presentation can be found at the following link: https://www.monopartx.com/pipeline/mnpr-101/snmmi-poster-june-2024.

Monopar’s poster highlights the potential promise of both the urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) as a radiopharma cancer target for solid tumors as well as MNPR-101 as a targeting agent against uPAR. The data presented demonstrate robust, durable tumor uptake of Zr-89 radiolabeled MNPR-101 (MNPR-101-Zr) in human tumor xenograft mouse models of triple-negative breast, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. Monopar’s optimization of the MNPR-101-Zr construct achieved markedly higher tumor uptake and drug stability while minimizing accumulation in bone and healthy tissue.

Monopar recently initiated a first-in-human Phase 1 imaging and dosimetry clinical trial in advanced cancer patients with MNPR-101-Zr. The study is led by internationally recognized radiopharmaceutical physician Prof. Rodney Hicks, founder of the Melbourne Theranostic Innovation Centre (MTIC). Further information about the MNPR-101-Zr trial is available at www.ClinicalTrials.gov under study identifier NCT06337084.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101 radio-immuno-therapeutic (RIT) for the treatment of advanced cancers.

