Victory Live Partners with Aeries Technology to Establish Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, India

Establishes New Engineering Team Specializing in Data Analytics and Integrations

HYDERABAD, India, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (“Aeries” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: AERT), a global professional services and technology consulting partner, today announced its strategic partnership with Victory Live, Inc. , a global technology platform focused on sports and entertainment, event management, data, and ticketing software and solutions founded by industry veteran Sam Soni and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.



This collaboration marks the beginning of a strategic initiative, including the establishment of an innovative Global Capability Center (GCC) for engineering roles in Hyderabad, India. This GCC in Hyderabad is set to redefine the technology landscape by building an expert team of engineers focused on Data Analytics, Integrations, and more, further solidifying Aeries Technology’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

Victory Live’s Chief Technology Officer Sathish Gaddipati explained: “The launch of the Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, in partnership with Aeries Technology, represents a strategic leap forward for Victory Live. This GCC is more than a geographic expansion. It represents our commitment to leveraging global technology talent and optimizing operational efficiencies. By bringing together diverse teams from across the globe, we are setting new standards in the ticketing industry and redefining what is possible through collaboration and innovation.”

This GCC is poised to become a pivotal hub for technological advancement and operational efficiency. In a strategic move to better align operations, achieve significant cost savings, and harness the burgeoning tech talent pool in India, the GCC aims to consolidate and strengthen Victory Live’s worldwide talent, boosting collaboration and efficiency. This initiative creates a unified and streamlined approach to innovation and development for sustained business outcomes.

“We're excited to join forces with Victory Live for the Hyderabad GCC,” said Nilesh Agrawal, Head – Hyderabad Operations, Aeries Technology. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and operational excellence, leveraging Hyderabad's tech talent to revolutionize the ticketing industry. It's a key step in our journey towards setting industry benchmarks and achieving shared goals with Victory Live.”

