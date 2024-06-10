LifeMD to Participate in the Truist Securities Healthcare Disruptors & Digital Health Summit

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that management will be participating in the Truist Securities Healthcare Disruptors & Digital Health Summit taking place June 25-26, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace. Justin Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD, will be joining a panel discussion titled “Weight Management/Diabetes Care: Tools to Manage Cost vs Benefit.” Management will also be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.

Institutional investors interested in attending the conference and meeting with LifeMD management should contact their Truist Securities representative.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

