MY.GAMES Unveils New Publishing Label, Knights Peak Interactive

AMSTERDAM, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MY.GAMES, the leading video game developer and publisher headquartered in Amsterdam, announces the launch of its new publishing label, Knights Peak Interactive, with a strong focus on premium PC and console titles. Led by industry veterans Eugenio Vitale, Mario Gerhold, and Jan-Eric Lauble, Knights Peak Interactive aims to elevate gaming experiences through a diverse portfolio of captivating games. The label's commitment to quality, creativity, and player engagement sets it apart in an ever-evolving industry.

Elena Grigorian, CEO of MY.GAMES: "MY.GAMES has gained extensive expertise in free-to-play publishing for mobile, PC and console games over the years, both internal and external. Following our commitment to our players and partners to deliver the best gaming experiences, we will extend our expertise and strengthen our publishing forces in the expanding buy-to-play segment. I'm proud to say we have assembled a very strong team of experts to launch the Knights Peak publishing label and am excited to welcome all our new associates and gamers to our community."

Eugenio Vitale, Director of Knights Peak Interactive, shares his enthusiasm: "We're embarking on an incredible journey. Knights Peak represents a fusion of passion, talent, and boundless creativity. Our team is dedicated to supporting both emerging and established studios in reaching new heights in global markets and brand development. We understand games as portals to immersive stories, offering players a multitude of adventures in a welcoming environment."

Knights Peak Interactive has already signed initial publishing deals, resulting in a portfolio that currently includes five games:

The Lineup

● Starship Troopers: Extermination is a thrilling First Person sci-fi shooter set in the iconic Starship Troopers universe. Developed by Offworld Industries, the game immerses players in intense battles against arachnid invaders. Launch date for PC / consoles: October 11, 2024.

● Nikoderiko: The Magical World is a charming platformer featuring adorable mongooses on a magical adventure. Developed by VEA Games, it promises heartwarming moments and delightful gameplay. Launch date for PC / consoles: late 2024.

● Mandragora is a game where players become powerful Inquisitors, unravel secrets, battle mythical creatures, and shape their destiny. Developed by Primal Game Studio, it invites players into a dark medieval-fantasy world where magic and danger collide. Launch date for PC, Playstation5 and Xbox Series X|S: late 2024.

Back Catalogue

● Pathfinder: Kingmaker is a classic RPG inviting players to explore and conquer the Stolen Lands, filled with rich stories and tactical combat. Developed by Owlcat Games, it is available now on PC, PS4, Xone.

● Blast Brigade is an explosive action-adventure PC /console game combining metroidvania exploration with thrilling combat and a humorous storyline. Developed by MY.GAMES, it is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One X|S, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

More news and updates from Knights Peak Interactive will be available soon at: https://www.knightspeak.com.

