Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,736 in the last 365 days.

Roshi Coin Announces its Fairlaunch on PinkSale - With Big Marketing plans Coming

Tokyo-Japan, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roshi Coin has finally announced its official launch, ushering in a new era in the meme coin industry, which is an exciting event for followers of meme coins and cryptocurrency alike.


Roshi Coin is not just a MemeCoin; we offer advanced staking, yield farming, and unique NFT utilities. 

Roshi Coin has big ambitions for the future, including partnerships with influencers, more marketing initiatives, and a broad community expansion. The goal is to increase the token's traction and incorporate it into larger financial and cryptocurrency ecosystems. The plan's third phase promises exciting days ahead for all Roshi Coin holders, focusing on worldwide expansion and meme currency market dominance.

As the Fairlaunch continues, potential investors and meme enthusiasts are invited to become part of a unique crypto journey with Roshi Coin, With its innovative approach to the meme coin market,

Roshi Coin is set to become a leading name in cryptocurrency investments, combining humor with financial growth and security.

Marketing plans including:

- Price support with buyback after launch

Bullish tier1 marketers on board
Chinese KOLs support
CA renounced, mint revoked
No tax, no team token

First CEX listing confirmed 
CMC + CG fast track
Trending on top platforms
Shill Army working 24/7


For more information, please visit:

Pinksale Buy Link: https://www.pinksale.finance/solana/launchpad/AT1maxnEojs8RsPWgtKkNqkFsfjAZ4SJVpNEkrB2RPK4


Website: https://www.roshicoin.com

Twitter X: https://www.twitter.com/RoshiOfficial

Telegram: https://t.me/RoshiOfficialChat


Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.


Akira Suzuki
Info at roshicoin.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Roshi Coin Announces its Fairlaunch on PinkSale - With Big Marketing plans Coming

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more