Roshi Coin Announces its Fairlaunch on PinkSale - With Big Marketing plans Coming

Tokyo-Japan, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roshi Coin has finally announced its official launch, ushering in a new era in the meme coin industry, which is an exciting event for followers of meme coins and cryptocurrency alike.





Roshi Coin is not just a MemeCoin; we offer advanced staking, yield farming, and unique NFT utilities.

Roshi Coin has big ambitions for the future, including partnerships with influencers, more marketing initiatives, and a broad community expansion. The goal is to increase the token's traction and incorporate it into larger financial and cryptocurrency ecosystems. The plan's third phase promises exciting days ahead for all Roshi Coin holders, focusing on worldwide expansion and meme currency market dominance.

As the Fairlaunch continues, potential investors and meme enthusiasts are invited to become part of a unique crypto journey with Roshi Coin, With its innovative approach to the meme coin market,

Roshi Coin is set to become a leading name in cryptocurrency investments, combining humor with financial growth and security.

Marketing plans including:

- Price support with buyback after launch

- Bullish tier1 marketers on board

- Chinese KOLs support

- CA renounced, mint revoked

- No tax, no team token

- First CEX listing confirmed

- CMC + CG fast track

- Trending on top platforms

- Shill Army working 24/7





For more information, please visit:

Pinksale Buy Link: https://www.pinksale.finance/solana/launchpad/AT1maxnEojs8RsPWgtKkNqkFsfjAZ4SJVpNEkrB2RPK4





Website: https://www.roshicoin.com



Twitter X: https://www.twitter.com/RoshiOfficial



Telegram: https://t.me/RoshiOfficialChat





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



Akira Suzuki Info at roshicoin.com