Xi Jinping Replies to Letter from President of Kean University Lamont Repollet

Recently, President Xi Jinping replied to a letter from Lamont Repollet, president of Kean University of the United States, encouraging Chinese and American universities to strengthen exchanges and cooperation and contribute to China-U.S. friendship.

Recalling witnessing the signing ceremony of the China-U.S. cooperation agreement on jointly establishing Wenzhou-Kean University in 2006 at Kean University, Xi Jinping said he is pleased to see that with the joint efforts of both sides, Wenzhou-Kean University has achieved remarkable results and become a landmark project in China-U.S. educational cooperation.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China-U.S. relations bear on the well-being of the two peoples and the future of mankind. Educational exchanges and cooperation will help promote mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, especially between the youth of the two countries. It is a project for future development of China-U.S. relations. Xi expressed appreciation for what Repollet said in his letter about deepening cooperation with Wenzhou-Kean University and encouraging American students to come to China for exchange and study, and called on universities of the two countries to step up exchanges and cooperation through different modalities to cultivate young envoys who know both countries well, and build more bridges to promote China-U.S. friendship.

In the reply letter, Xi Jinping welcomes Repollet and other members of the American education community to visit China more often, and asked Repollet to convey his regards to Dr. Dawood Farahi, former president of Kean University.

In May 2006, under the care and facilitation of the then Secretary of CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee Xi Jinping, Wenzhou University and Kean University of the United States formally signed an agreement, deciding to jointly establish Wenzhou-Kean University. In 2014, with the approval of the Ministry of Education, Wenzhou-Kean University was officially established. At present, it has about 4,500 students across undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programs, and over 3,300 have earned their undergraduate degrees over the past eight years. Recently, President Lamont Repollet of Kean University sent a letter to President Xi Jinping, expounding on the progress and achievements of the cooperative education, and voicing readiness to actively respond to President Xi's initiative, help more American teenagers to come to China for exchange and study, and promote exchanges between the young generation of China and the United States.