​Xi Jinping Holds Talks with President of Equatorial Guinea...

On the afternoon of May 28, 2024, President Xi Jinping held talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who is on a state visit to China. The two heads of state announced the elevation of China-Equatorial Guinea relations to a comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Equatorial Guinea are good friends and partners who share weal and woe, and the high level of political mutual trust is the most distinctive feature of bilateral relations. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than half a century ago, the two sides have helped each other through thick and thin, and firmly supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, making China-Equatorial Guinea relations a vivid example of sincere friendship and joint development between China and African countries. Under the new circumstances, consolidating and developing China-Equatorial Guinea relations conforms to the fundamental interests and common expectations of the two countries and peoples. China firmly supports Equatorial Guinea in safeguarding national sovereignty and independence, opposing foreign interference, and independently exploring its own development path. China is ready to take the opportunity of elevating bilateral relations to the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership to further deepen friendly exchanges in various fields and at all levels, and carry out in-depth exchanges of experience in reform, development and poverty alleviation, so as to inject enduring dynamics into the two countries' traditional friendship.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China supports Equatorial Guinea's economic and social development, supports the country's efforts to promote economic diversification and industrialization, and is ready to closely synergize the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) achievements and the Belt and Road Initiative with "Equatorial Guinea Agenda 2035" to improve the quality and efficiency of cooperation in various fields. China encourages capable Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Equatorial Guinea, and is ready to share with Equatorial Guinea development experience in agriculture and rural affairs, continue conducting agricultural technical assistance projects, fully leverage the role of Chinese medical teams and China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Hospital, deepen exchanges and cooperation in medical care, health, education, culture and other fields, and pass on the traditional friendship between the two countries from generation to generation to the greater benefit of the two peoples.

Xi Jinping stressed that in a world of transformation and turmoil, changes unseen in a century are unfolding at a faster pace, and human society is facing unprecedented challenges; developing countries need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation more than ever. China is ready to work with Equatorial Guinea and other developing countries to carry forward the spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs, safeguard the common interests of developing countries and international equity and justice, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. Noting that developing solidarity and cooperation with African countries is an important cornerstone of China's foreign policy, Xi Jinping said that China is ready to work with African countries to make the new FOCAC summit a success to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen solidarity and cooperation, jointly plan for future development and cooperation, and open a new chapter in building a China-Africa community with a shared future.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said that China is a great Eastern country, a good brother and reliable strategic partner of Equatorial Guinea. Since the two countries established diplomatic ties 54 years ago, the two sides have maintained steady growth of the friendly relations which are now at their best in history. He stressed that China’s cooperation with Equatorial Guinea has always been built on equality and mutual respect, and has never been imposed on the country. Chinese medical teams in Africa, China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Hospital and other important projects have benefited the local people and become a symbol of friendship between Africa and China. Equatorial Guinea is willing to open its door to China, and welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest and carry out cooperation in Equatorial Guinea to help the country achieve economic diversification and industrialization and ensure sustained and sound national development. The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping are conducive to promoting global peace and progress and creating a better world. Equatorial Guinea highly appreciates China's active efforts in promoting the political settlement of regional hotspot issues and promoting world peace and development. Equatorial Guinea is ready to strengthen cooperation with China within such frameworks as the FOCAC and BRICS, and work for a fairer and more equitable global governance system. Reaffirming Equatorial Guinea’s firm commitment to the one-China principle, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Equatorial Guinea opposes any form of "Taiwan independence" and firmly supports the efforts of the Chinese government to achieve complete reunification.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents on investment, economic development, digital economy, green development, and the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, among others.

The two sides issued a Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership.

Prior to the talks, Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming ceremony for Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and his wife Constancia Mangue de Obiang at the square outside the East Gate of the Great Hall of the People.

Upon Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo's arrival, honor guard lined up in salutation. As the two heads of state stepped onto the stand, the military band played the national anthems of China and Equatorial Guinea, and a 21-gun salute was fired at Tian'anmen Square. Accompanied by Xi Jinping, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo then reviewed the guard of honor of the People's Liberation Army and watched the march-past.

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan held a welcoming banquet for Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and his wife at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People in the evening.

Wang Yi was present at the above events.