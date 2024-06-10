Minister Naledi Pandor participates in BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Nizhny Novgorod in Russia, 10 to 11 Jun

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has undertaken an Official Visit to Russia to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled to take place on 10-11 June 2024, in Nizhny Novgorod.

The Meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers will be chaired by Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov.

Monday, 10 June, will be the traditional stand-alone Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at which all foreign ministers of the countries that are members of BRICS, are expected to be in attendance.

The expected outcomes will be agreement on the statement and the BRICS partner country model.

Tuesday, 11 June, will see the expanded Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to which Russia has invited 15 countries.

The outcomes of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will feed into the 16th BRICS Summit planned for 22-24 October 2024.

Minister Pandor will use the opportunity of her attendance at the BRICS Foreign Minister’s Meeting to also have bilateral discussions with some of her counterparts from BRICS and partner countries.