PHILIPPINES, June 10 - Press Release

June 10, 2024 Bong Go advocates for health and fitness at Quezon City basketball cup; emphasizes sports as key to combatting drug use among youth Senator Christopher "Bong" Go advocated for engaging the youth in sports as a strategic approach to divert them from the dangers of illegal drug use during the Mikey Belmonte Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 9. The event was conducted in partnership with Senator Go as part of his advocacy to promote grassroots sports development in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission and the local government. Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd in Quezon City, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports, highlighted the critical role of sports in steering young people away from harmful vices, particularly illegal drugs. "Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit," he urged, underscoring sports as not only a hobby but a vital component of a healthy lifestyle. He also extended his gratitude towards Councilor Mikey Belmonte for his dedication to nurturing local sports talents, adding, "Bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Sports, saludo ako kay Councilor Mikey Belmonte sa kanyang pagtutok at suporta sa ating mga atleta." "Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang mga adhikain, hindi lamang niya binibigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga atleta na ipamalas ang kanilang kakayahan, kundi binibigyan din sila ng inspirasyon na abutin ang kanilang mga pangarap," he added. The Philippine Sports Commission was also acknowledged by Go for its support in facilitating the event, alongside the community's coaches, parents, and supporters, who all contribute significantly to the success witnessed. Meanwhile, Go took this opportunity to discuss his legislative efforts aimed at enhancing the sports sector, including the successful establishment of the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City, Tarlac, under Republic Act No. 11470, which he authored and co-sponsored. According to Go, the academy is a testament to the government's dedication to integrating academic and sports excellence, providing student-athletes with state-of-the-art facilities. Moreover, Go's legislative efforts include the filing and principal sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2514, or the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which aims to institutionalize a comprehensive framework for a national sports program, combining grassroots sports promotion with the broader agenda of national sports development. The bill already passed the final reading in the Senate. "Our commitment to the sports sector is also reflected in our advocacy for increased funding for sports programs particularly under the Philippine Sports Commission. This boost in resources is intended to enhance the preparation, training, and competitive participation of our athletes in international events as well as grassroots programs that cultivate the talents of our young aspirants," stated Go. The senator explained that his vision for sports extends beyond competition. It is about building a united and hopeful community that supports each other and brings value to sports as an essential part of nation-building. "Ang pagtitipon na ito ay hindi lamang pagpapakita ng galing at talento sa sports, kundi patunay din ng ating pagtutulungan at pagkakaisa bilang isang bayan," he affirmed. The event was attended by Councilor Mikey Belmonte and his parents, Mr. Miguel and Mrs. Milette Belmonte, along with leaders from various barangays. Go likewise acknowledged Mayor Joy Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto for their support for the event. In addition, Go and his Malasakit team distributed shirts and snacks to those present during the activity, further contributing to the community spirit of the event. Go, known as "Mr. Malasakit" for his compassionate service, expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the community and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting programs that enable Filipino athletes to thrive. "Muli, taos-puso akong nagpapasalamat sa pagkakataong makasama kayo ngayon. Hangad ko ang patuloy na pagyabong ng ganitong mga programa at ang walang sawang suporta ninyo sa ating mga atletang nangangarap," said Go. "Sama-sama nating abutin ang mas magandang bukas para sa bawat isa. Ako naman po ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang tangi kong bisyo ay ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he concluded.