Korea's Leading Environmental Companies to Participate in CESG 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI) announced that Korea's Leading Environmental Companies, with the support of the Ministry of Environment, will establish a Korean Public Relations Center and participate in the CESG 2024, the show on solutions for the environment, held in Singapore, from June 19 to 21.

The term "Leading Environmental Companies" refers to the most prominent businesses in the Korean environmental sector, recognized for their outstanding business performance and technological expertise.

A total of 10 companies, including 5 excellent domestic environmental companies (Participating directly in the exhibition) and 5 online participating companies, will participate in this exhibition and showcase their outstanding environmental technologies and product:

- Participating directly in the exhibition

• EPiT Co., Ltd.

• enbion Inc.

• STAR’S TECH

 BLUESEN Co., Ltd.

• TURBOWIN CO., LTD.

- Online participating companies

• Techwin Co., Ltd

• LD Carbon Co., Ltd.

• Wellspring Co., Ltd.

• DAEHAN i.m. Co., Ltd.

• Paneco Co., Ltd

You can find these participating companies at the Singapore Sands Expo & Convention Centre (In Hall: Raw /K10, L1-A20).

Contacts

Korea Environmental Industry &Technology Institute (KEITI)

Sujin Kang

sujin@keiti.re.kr

+82-32-540-2212


Primary Logo

Korea's Leading Environmental Companies to Participate in CESG 2024

