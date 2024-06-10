OTC Markets Group Welcomes American Oncology Network, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced American Oncology Network, Inc. (AON) (OTCQX: AONC), a rapidly-growing network of community-based oncology practices, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. American Oncology Network, Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.



American Oncology Network, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “AONC.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We’re pleased to qualify for the OTCQX Market to provide investors transparent trading at OTC Markets Group’s highest tier," said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “The decision to partner with OTC Markets Group exemplifies AON’s robust financial position and the rapid momentum we continue to experience after achieving an impressive five-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42% and adding more than 40 providers and four new practices to the network so far this year. We are confident in the long-term value creation opportunity of our business as we continue to provide advanced patient treatment options, clinical research, and comprehensive care nationwide.”

About American Oncology Network, Inc.

American Oncology Network, Inc. (AON) (OTCQX: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 240 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at www.AONcology.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

