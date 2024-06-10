Keolis MHI Honored with Second Place in Sustainable Transport Category at 13th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport
EINPresswire.com/ -- Keolis MHI, the leading transportation company and the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, is delighted to announce its recent accolade at the 13th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST). Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, the RTA hosted the award ceremony to celebrate and commend outstanding initiatives in sustainability, safety, and environmental protection.
The DAST ceremony served as a platform to acknowledge and promote endeavours that contribute to the advancement of sustainable transport goals, fostering awareness among individuals and institutions regarding the importance of adopting effective methodologies for a sustainable future.
In recognition of its commitment to sustainable transportation practices, Keolis MHI was honoured with the prestigious second place in the Sustainable Transport category under the Best Partner designation. This commendation emphasizes Keolis MHI's dedication to pioneering sustainable solutions that prioritize environmental conservation and community well-being.
Paul Williams, QHSE Director at Keolis MHI, remarked, "We are immensely proud to receive this esteemed recognition at the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport. At Keolis MHI, sustainability lies at the core of our operational ethos, and this achievement reaffirms our ongoing commitment to integrating sustainable practices into every facet of our operations. We imagine a future where transportation not only connects communities but also preserves our planet for future generations. We care deeply about the environment and the well-being of the communities we serve, and we commit to continuously innovating and implementing sustainable solutions."
Keolis MHI remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation and excellence in the transportation sector while championing sustainable solutions that enrich communities and safeguard the environment.
Saida Samai
