VERASTEM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Verastem, Inc. on Behalf of Verastem Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Verastem, Inc. (“Verastem” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VSTM) on behalf of Verastem stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Verastem has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 23, 2024, Verastem issued a press release “announc[ing] the initial interim safety and efficacy results from the ongoing RAMP 205 Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating avutometinib plus defactinib in combination with gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel in the first-line in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.” Among other items, Verastem disclosed that 12 patients experienced 19 treatment-emergent serious adverse events.

On this news, Verastem’s stock price fell $8.06 per share, or 66.17%, to close at $4.12 per share on May 24, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verastem shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

