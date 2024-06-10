Level Up Dad's Beard Game This Father's Day with Beard Guyz

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beard Guyz has positioned itself as a leading brand in the realm of men's grooming, offering high-quality and accessible products tailored for both novice and experienced beard enthusiasts. Their products are specifically formulated to be easy to use, utilizing premium ingredients that reflect the brand's dedication to creating exceptional grooming solutions. With a relentless focus on crafting products that resonate with their customers, Beard Guyz is undeniably "beard-obsessed" and committed to handcrafting every individual's next favorite grooming essential.

The brand's influence extends beyond grooming, as they proudly serve as a male grooming sponsor for notable collaborations with the American Corn Hole League (ACL), Major League Rugby (MLR), and NASCAR Xfinity Race, further solidifying their presence in the male grooming space.

Top Products for Father’s Day:

No Flakes Beard Foam ($11.49): This enriching beard foam features a meticulously curated blend of nourishing ingredients, including biotin and salicylic acid, to effectively eradicate flakes while promoting optimal beard health and growth. Biotin strengthens each hair strand, ensuring resilience, while salicylic acid gently exfoliates the skin beneath the beard, unclogging pores and preventing future flaking. The result is a luxuriously soft and impeccably smooth beard, complemented by healthy, rejuvenated skin. Application is effortless, requiring 3-5 pumps of product thoroughly worked into the beard and skin, with residue gently removed using a dry towel - no rinse needed.

Matte Styling Clay ($11.49): Beard Guyz's Matte Styling Clay contains a proprietary blend of ingredients, including kaolin clay, that swiftly absorbs excess oils from beard hair and the skin underneath. Providing an all-day hold for up to 8 hours, this styling clay delivers a matte finish, offering a lightweight, easy-to-style, and non-greasy solution for presenting your best style forward. Its versatility allows for use in both beard and hair styling, adding to its appeal as a grooming essential.

Adventurous Set ($19.99 - $40 value!): The all-inclusive Adventurous Set is a comprehensive offering that encompasses everything necessary to clean, condition, and maintain a well-groomed beard. With a cleanser, multiple varieties of moisturizers, and a beard brush, this kit fulfills every beard's dream. Perfect for both veteran beard growers and beginners, the set includes a Beard 2-in-1 Wash & Tame, Beard Balm, Beard Oil, Beard Butter, and a Natural Boar Bristle Brush. Each component is meticulously crafted to ensure optimal care and maintenance for all types and lengths of facial hair.

Contact: info@presleymedia.com