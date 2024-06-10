Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) System Market Detailed Insights 2020-2027 | Key Players Schneider Electric SE

uninterrupted power supply system market Report

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global uninterrupted power supply market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $9.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

UPS provide emergency power protection connected loads during any type of power failure. The uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system provide battery back up whenever there is any interruption in power flow. In addition, it also protects the system from damage during sudden power failure.

The proliferating market demand of uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system as a reliable power supply is expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of data centers and decrease in battery prices are anticipated to potentially contribute toward the overall market growth. In addition, increase in population and surge in demand for power backup solutions are the other factors influencing the market growth in residential end-user segment.

Based on type, Offline uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system garnered significant market share. This is attributed to growth in demand of offline UPS system in residential and small scale commercial sectors. In addition, these are cost effective compared to that of online UPS system.

Based on rating, the >200 KVA rating uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system is expected to witness significant market growth. This is attributed to growing application in commercial and industrial end-user segments for various heavy appliances.

The industrial uninterrupted power supply segment accounted for significant market share, owing to rise in demand in various manufacturing sector. Uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system is widely used in nuclear power plant or oil rig as a temporary power back up.

Asia pacific accounted for significant revenue share, owing to large number of industrial booms in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan.

Major players have adopted product launch, business expansion, and acquisition to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include Schneider Electric Se, Abb Ltd., Soro Electronics, Luminous power technologies, MICROTEK, Delta Electronics Inc, Emersion Electric Co., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The major companies profiled in this report include Clarios, Exide Technologies, Universal Power Group, EnerSys, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Yusa Group, Flamm Energy Technology, Robert Bosch GmbH, Duracell, Johnson Controls, MK Battery, and Power Sonic Corporation. Due to rapid development in the power generation share of renewable energy resource across the globe and increasing investment of the government toward the solar and wind power plants have positive impact on the demand for energy storage devices. Additional growth strategies such as expansion of storage capacities, acquisition, partnership and research & innovation in the customized battery technologies for solar system have led to attain key developments in the global absorbent glass mat battery market trends.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Line interactive uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 5.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By End-User, the industrial segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The North America dominated the market with around 42% revenue shares in 2019.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Luminous Power Technologies

Emerson Electric Co.

SORO Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Legrand

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microtek

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

ABB Ltd