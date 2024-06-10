Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies by DelveInsight

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Ic Mpgn Market Report

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis companies are Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Market Report:

The Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The market size of IC-MPGN in the 7MM was ~USD 17 million in 2023 and is expected to increase by 2034 due to an increase in the diagnosed prevalence of IC-MPGN and the entry of emerging therapies with a premium price tag.

Since there are no approved therapies for IC-MPGN, the market is mainly dominated by the use of off-label prescription drugs. Treatments for IC-MPGN include immunosuppressants, steroids, renin–angiotensin–aldosterone system Inhibitors (RAAS), and other supportive therapies (calcineurin inhibitors, other immunosuppressive agents, and antibodies).

Upcoming anti-complements such as iptacopan and pegcetacoplan present a realistic therapeutic option for complement-related diseases.

Adults population is more prevalent towards IC-MPGN compared to the pediatric population. Approximately ~7% of the population of IC-MPGN in the UK are pediatric and ~93% are adults.

Key Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Companies: Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Therapies: Iptacopan (LNP023), Pegcetacoplan (APL-2), and others

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis in the 7MM was found to be approximately 7,000 in 2023, which is expected to grow during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The diagnosed prevalent population of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis, in the United States, was found to be approximately 4,000 in 2023.

In EU4 and the UK, the diagnosed prevalent population of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis was found to be the maximum in Germany, followed by Spain in 2023. While the lowest number of cases were found in Italy.

In Japan, adults are more prevalent towards Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis compared to the pediatric group.

The Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis market dynamics.

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Overview

Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (MPGN) is a kidney disorder characterized by inflammation and changes in kidney cells, arising from an abnormal immune response.

Traditionally, MPGN served as an umbrella term for a range of hypocomplementemic glomerular diseases, which are rare causes of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Recently, MPGN has been reclassified into two distinct diseases based on immunofluorescence findings in kidney biopsies: immune-complex MPGN (IC-MPGN) and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). C3G is identified by predominant or exclusive C3 deposits, whereas IC-MPGN is marked by combined deposits of immunoglobulins and complement.



Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis

Prevalent Cases of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Key Companies

Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Therapies

Iptacopan (LNP023), Pegcetacoplan (APL-2)

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Market Outlook

Immune complex-mediated membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) is an ultra-rare, chronic, and progressive kidney disease characterized by significant immunoglobulin deposition, believed to involve dysregulation of both the classical and alternative complement pathways (AP).

Currently, there are no approved medications for IC-MPGN, highlighting the urgent need for treatments targeting the underlying cause. Without effective intervention, kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplantation can occur within 5–10 years of diagnosis. Existing treatment strategies mainly involve supportive care, with or without traditional immunosuppression, but have limited success in slowing disease progression. Given the disease's pathophysiology, a logical therapeutic approach involves targeted complement inhibition.

The market for IC-MPGN treatment is primarily characterized by the off-label use of medications, including immunosuppressants, steroids, renin–angiotensin–aldosterone system (RAAS) inhibitors, and other supportive therapies like calcineurin inhibitors, additional immunosuppressive agents, and antibodies.

The treatment landscape for IC-MPGN is evolving, with a mid-level pipeline showing promise. Notably, two advanced therapies, Iptacopan (Novartis Pharmaceutical) and Pegcetacoplan (Apellis Pharmaceuticals), are in the Phase III developmental stage.

Scope of the Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Companies: Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Therapies: Iptacopan (LNP023), Pegcetacoplan (APL-2), and others

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Therapeutic Assessment: Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis current marketed and Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis emerging therapies

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Market Dynamics: Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis market drivers and Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Market Access and Reimbursement



