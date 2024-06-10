The global health legacy of UN Volunteers

Through the years, UN Volunteers have been on the frontlines of global health crisis campaigns worldwide. This wealth of experience makes UN Volunteers ready to support vaccine rollout campaigns, as part of the COVID-19 response.

Now a year into the pandemic, global health matters have become the most important issue facing peace and development worldwide. Indeed, as a part of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, good health and wellbeing are crucial not only for those in need, but also for a more prosperous and sustainable world.

"No country will be safe from COVID-19 until all countries are safe." --UN Secretary-General António Guterres

In achieving better health for all, throughout the last few decades, hundreds of UN Volunteers have played an essential role in health emergencies. They have not only been deployed as medical personnel, but also in awareness campaigns on health issues.

The below historic examples of the active participation of UN Volunteers in supporting health emergencies show how these rich experiences can be useful to the next level of health emergency preparedness, such as on-going vaccination practices and the COVAX roll-out.

Global health legacy

UNV has a legacy of responding to health crises. Working collaboratively with UNAIDS, UN Volunteers have been working towards stopping HIV/AIDS infections and ensuring access to necessary treatment. Since 2016, UN Volunteers have worked with the UN Joint Programme in Uzbekistan in the Aral Sea region, to spread information about preventive measures for communicable diseases resulting from ecological changes.

Another example is from Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, where UN Volunteers are working with the vulnerable refugee population. So far, many UN Volunteers have supported sanitation and hygiene awareness, which has led to protecting 150,000 children against measles and polio and 700,000 people against cholera.

In Pakistan, 157 UN Volunteers conducted a large-scale measles vaccination campaign with the World Health Organization (WHO). By engaging national UN Volunteers who have a strong understanding of the language, community dynamics and cultural awareness in the vaccination campaign, WHO was able to have deep reach among the households across the country and vaccinated more than 37 million children – which translated into a success rate of 94 per cent.

During the first Ebola crisis in West Africa, UN Volunteers were deployed to support the coordinated UN system Ebola response, especially in the three most affected countries — Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. By providing medical and logistics assistance, 250 UN Volunteers, including 130 international volunteers, supported the operations of the UN Mission for Ebola Emergency Response (UNMEER).

Most recently, with the lessons learned from previous health emergencies response, UN Volunteers have been deployed to overcome the health, economic and social impacts of the global Coronavirus pandemic. Since last March, 1,046 UN Volunteers have been supporting the COVID-19 response with 26 UN partner entities.[1]