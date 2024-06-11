Inter Scientific Completes Move to Expanded State-of-the-Art Laboratory Facility in Liverpool, UK
Our new facilities enable Inter Scientific to uphold the highest standards of integrity, compliance, and data security while expanding our capacity to meet rapid growth in R&D and compliance needs.”LIVERPOOL, UK, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inter Scientific, a global, industry-leading analytical testing and regulatory compliance firm, announced today that it has completed its move to a custom, 10,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility in Liverpool, UK. The new facility will streamline workflow operations and significantly expand the organisation’s capacity and laboratory testing capabilities.
— David Lawson, CEO
In addition to significantly expanding the company’s laboratory capacity and capabilities, the new facility also includes a suite of additional laboratory services, including extractable and leachable analysis and in vitro toxicology testing to support both R&D and regulatory submissions. Dedicated laboratories for high-volume nicotine and cannabinoid testing have also been established, further enhancing the company's ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients.
The strategic expansion of its laboratory services serves as a key component of Inter Scientific’s ongoing market diversification and global growth strategy. Through these enhanced capabilities, the company aims to more effectively cater to clients within additional regulated markets, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and novel foods.
This expansion underscores the company's commitment to advancing scientific research and providing unparalleled service to their clients across global regulated markets.
As part of Inter Scientific’s continued dedication to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance, the new facility features dedicated areas for test item storage, sample processing, and analysis, ensuring sample integrity and customer confidentiality throughout the project lifecycle. The company operates under an Integrated Management System (IMS) based on internationally recognised standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, and ISO 17025, and incorporates Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP).
About Inter Scientific
Inter Scientific is an international, independent analytical and regulatory services firm headquartered in Liverpool, United Kingdom. With almost a decade of experience, Inter Scientific offers a single-point product-compliance solution for its clients across a range of regulated industries, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics, novel food, and nicotine products. The company supports global product submissions and compliance through its world-class laboratory and dedicated regulatory team, ensuring the highest level of compliance across the UK, Europe, the US, and the Middle East.
Learn more about Inter Scientific at www.inter-scientific.com.
Julia McLachlan
Inter Scientific
+44 333 344 2272
info@inter-scientific.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn