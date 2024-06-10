Mobility on Demand Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues $1,694.7 Billion By 2031

mobility on demand market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global mobility on demand market was valued at $552.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,694.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The factors such as proactive government initiatives for smart cities, rise in venture capital and strategic investments, and adoption of e-bikes in the sharing fleet supplement the growth of the mobility on demand market. However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions and resistance from local transport services, coupled with varying government regulations in different countries are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the Mobility on Demand Market. In addition, emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services and adoption of car rental management software creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the mobility on demand market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Tomtom NV, Cabify, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW AG), Uber Technologies, Inc., Gett, General Motors Company, Orix Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hertz Corporation, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Intel Corporation, Lyft, Inc., Ford Motor Company, Car2Go, Delphi Automotive PLC, Europcar Mobility Group, Toyota Motor Corporation

Based on type, the sharing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market. However, the renting segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the buses and rails segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the two-wheelers segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of mobility on demand is typically attributed to the transportation options that are accessed conveniently, on-demand, or in real time, at an individual's leisure when they request it. Mobility on Demand is achieved through a combination of private and public transportation assets and technologies, working together to allow commuters a customized way to travel with the aid of new software solutions. The technology can decongest urban transit systems while creating opportunities in rural areas where traditional mobility services are inadequate. Currently, various mobility on demand market players operating in the business are collaborating with automobile manufacturers to expand their taxi fleet of electric cars for mobility sharing or renting purposes. For instance, in February 2022, The Hertz Corporation partnered with UFODRIVE, a self-service electric vehicle rental company and eMobility service provider in Europe. This partnership allowed Hertz to grow its fleet of electric vehicles and offer the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers worldwide.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global mobility on demand market size is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The report analyzes these key players in the global mobility on demand market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the renting segment dominated the global mobility on demand market in terms of growth rate.

By vehicle type, the two-wheelers segment dominated the global mobility on demand market in terms of growth rate.

By propulsion type, the electric and others segment dominated the global mobility on demand market in terms of growth rate.

By booking type, the online segment dominated the global mobility on demand market in terms of growth rate.

By commute type, the intracity segment dominated the global mobility on demand market in terms of growth rate.

