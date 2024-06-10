Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive from Justice and Others

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  24A4004211             

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Riley Fenoff

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                                          

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  June 9, 2024 at 1236 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  379 Lower Plain Road, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION(S):  Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Failure to Appear.

 

ACCUSED:  Gregory Sargent

AGE:  36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a domestic fight at 379 Lower Plain Road in the Town of Bradford, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area and located Gregory Sargent (36) in his apartment.  Troopers initiated contact with Sargent and during the investigation found a warrant out of both Vermont and New Hampshire for Sargent’s arrest. Troopers detained Sargent and while searching him, located what was suspected to be methamphetamine on his person. Sargent was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Sargent was later cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on June 10, 2024, at 1230 hours for the aforementioned charges.

 

LODGED:  Yes

BAIL:  Held without bail

MUG SHOT:  Yes

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT:  Orange County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME:  6-10-24 at 1230 hours

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Riley Fenoff
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

