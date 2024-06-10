Regenx Rights Offering Fully Subscribed

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Corporation" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXT) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today the successful completion of the previously announced rights offering (the “Offering”). In connection with the closing of the Offering, Regenx issued 395,508,807 common shares of the Corporation (each a “Common Share”) at a price of $0.0075 per Common Share, raising total gross proceeds of approximately $2,966,316.

As of the closing date, 791,017,614 Common Shares of Regenx are issued and outstanding. To the knowledge of Regenx, after reasonable inquiry, no person that was not an insider of Regenx became an insider as a result of the distribution under the Offering.

Regenx intends to use the available funds from the Offering for the purposes identified in the rights offering circular of Regenx dated March 26, 2024.

Regenx also intends to proceed with the proposed share consolidation, as described in its March 26, 2024, news release, and will provide a further update after the Annual General and Special Meeting.

About Regenx

Regenx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.Regenx.Tech

