Blueshift Named Market Leader in Research In Action's 2024 Vendor Selection Matrix™ Report for Customer Data Management

United Kingdom, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, UK – June 10, 2024 – Blueshift, a leading provider of AI-powered customer data management (CDM) solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognised as a Market Leader in Research In Action's 2024 Vendor Selection Matrix™ Report for Customer Data Management. This Market Leader ranking highlights Blueshift's commitment to delivering highly personalised, customer-centric engagement for the world's leading brands by making data & intelligence effortlessly actionable on every channel in real-time.

The Vendor Selection Matrix™ Report is a comprehensive analysis based on feedback from 1,000 marketing and business decision-makers worldwide, combined with the expertise of Research In Action's (RIA) analysts. The methodology includes 75,000 data points and a survey-based evaluation, where 63% of the weight is given to the survey responses and 37% to the analysts' expert opinions. RIA's approach ensures the report reflects real-world customer experiences balanced with expert insights.

Key Report Findings:

Market Leader Recognition: Blueshift's Intelligent Customer Engagement platform has earned it the highest rank among global CDM vendors.

Customer-Centric Solutions: Blueshift's patented AI-based platform enables brands to consolidate and analyse customer data from various sources and deliver it across multiple channels, delivering engaging experiences across the customer journey.

Comprehensive Evaluation: Blueshift's top product quality, company performance, and service excellence scores highlight its dedication to customer success and innovation.

Blueshift's CEO, Vijay Chittoor, expressed pride in the company's recent recognition: "We are honored to be named a Market Leader in Research In Action's 2024 Vendor Selection Matrix™ Report. This recognition highlights our dedication to helping companies harness the power of their customer data and use it to create engaging experiences across the customer journey."

Bluesihft's inclusion as a Leader and Fast Mover in both the GigaOm Radar for CDPs (Customer Data Platform) and Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CDPs further emphasizes its commitment to innovation and customer success.

For more information about Blueshift and its Intelligent Customer Engagement solution, please visit blueshift.com.

About Blueshift:

Blueshift helps brands automate and personalise engagement across every marketing channel. The Blueshift intelligent customer engagement platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. With a customer data platform and a cross-channel marketing hub all in one place, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real time across the entire customer journey.

Blueshift has been recognised in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CDP, a Leader in GigaOm's Radar for CDPs, and in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists in 2020 through 2023 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Learn more at blueshift.com

About Research In Action:

Research In Action GmbH is a leading independent ICT research and consulting company offering practical advice to enterprise and vendor clients. Visit researchinaction.eu for more details.

