Transport on progress with new driver's licence card

The Department of Transport is on track to deliver a new driver's licence card and printing equipment for the country amid the initial challenges of finding suitable service provider/s.

With the evaluation and adjudication of the bids completed, the Department is almost at a brink of pronouncing a new dawn in the driving licence card environment, with the audit process being the only last hurdle standing in the way.

Cabinet gave a go-ahead to the Department to produce a new driving license card for the country on 30 August 2022.

The Department embarked on its first attempt to source a service provider to deliver a turnkey solution.

The above bid was advertised on 10 November 2022. This bid process was unsuccessful, resulting in a re-advertisement of the bid on 5th April 2023.

Bid DLCA/2023/01: Provision of a Turnkey Solution for Personalization of Smart Driving Cards in South Africa was advertised in the government tender portal.

The above bid closed on May 5th, 2023, and owing to its technical complexity, this bid continues to be under consideration, which requires the department to adhere to prescribed SCM prescripts and regulations.

Guided by the above, the Department can reveal that five (5) bids were received from the following bidders:

1. REN-FORM CORPORATE PRINT MEDIA

2. NEC XON SYSTEMS (PTY) LTD

3. MUEHLBAUER ID SERVICES GMBH

4. GEMALTO ALTRON FINTECH SOUTHERN AFRICA (PTY) LTD

5. IDEMIA IDENTITY AND SECURITY – SOUTH AFRICA

Just to emphasise, with the evaluation and adjudication of the bid completed, the bid is undergoing standard and required Department’s probity/audit processes. The Department cannot finalize the bid process until the above is completed.

The Department pleads for patience as it is prohibited by law not to poke its nose into the affairs of the bidding committees.

In compliance with the rules and regulations on tender processes, the Department can therefore not be characterized as lacking transparency.

The Department will pronounce on this matter when all processes have been completed.

