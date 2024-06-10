PHILIPPINES, June 10 - Press Release

June 10, 2024 Bong Go assists displaced workers in Las Piñas City; calls for gov't to strengthen programs to help the urban poor Senator Christopher "Bong" Go remains committed to helping more Filipino workers who lost their jobs due to various crises. His Malasakit Team conducted a distribution activity for displaced workers in Las Piñas City on Friday, June 7. The Malasakit Team, led by Go, held the event at the Pillar Village multipurpose hall in collaboration with Brgy. Captain Ronnie Fuentes. The 68 beneficiaries received snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts. Some recipients also received basketballs, volleyballs, and shoes. With Go's support, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) briefed the qualified recipients about its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, where they are qualified to render community service. "Nandirito po tayo para sa programang TUPAD na ating isinulong noon na mabigyan po kayo ng pansamantalang trabaho. Para at least makapag-adjust po muna tayo. Bigyan po natin ng pagpupugay ang ating mga empleyado ng DOLE sa programang TUPAD. Palakpakan po natin silang muli. Salamat po sa inyong lahat," Go expressed during a video message. Dubbed as "Mr. Malasakit" for his consistent, compassionate service to people experiencing poverty, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 420, which aims to institutionalize a Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). If enacted, the primary objective of REAP is to provide temporary employment avenues for individuals facing economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or reliance on seasonal employment. To further alleviate the financial strain on Filipino families, Go co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 across the country. "Sa nagdaang taon, marami sa mga kababayan natin ang nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa pandemya. Mandato nating nasa gobyerno ang alagaan ang kapakanan ng ating mga mamamayan, lalo na ng mga ordinaryong Pilipino, yung mga daily wage earners," Go cited. As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered additional assistance to the beneficiaries as he informed them that they could seek medical attention at Las Piñas City General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center, where there is a Malasakit Center ready to assist them with their hospital expenses. Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to provide accessible medical assistance programs from the government to poor and indigent patients. "We now have 165 Malasakit Centers across the Philippines ready to assist poor and indigent patients," said Go, who principally authored and sponsored the Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go concluded.