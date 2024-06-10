PHILIPPINES, June 10 - Press Release

June 10, 2024 Gatchalian files bill prohibiting smartphone and gadget use during class hours Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill that seeks to prohibit the use of mobile devices and electronic gadgets within school premises during school hours. Under the Electronic Gadget-Free Schools Act (Senate Bill No. 2706), the Department of Education (DepEd) will be mandated to promulgate guidelines on the prohibition of mobile device and electronic gadget use within school premises during class hours. The guidelines shall apply to learners from kindergarten to senior high school in both public and private basic education institutions. Teachers are likewise prohibited from using mobile devices and electronic gadgets during class hours. Gatchalian acknowledges that while mobile devices and electronic gadgets can be compelling tools to enhance learning and teaching, he pointed out how they can cause distractions that could adversely impact learning, especially among basic education learners. "Aside from decrease in learners' academic performance, access to such devices seems likely to mediate involvement in cyberbullying that is why the use of mobile devices and other electronic gadgets must be restricted, especially during class hours," Gatchalian said. Results of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) showed that 8 in 10 learners aged 15 reported being distracted by smartphone use during class. The same number of learners also reported being distracted by other learners' smartphone use during class hours. PISA results also reveal that distraction due to smartphone use during class is correlated with a decrease in performance of about 9.3 points in mathematics, 12.2 points in science, and 15.04 points in reading. The proposed measure, however, provides some exceptions: learning related-exceptions such as classroom presentation or class-based learning activities; health and well-being-related exceptions such as learners with health conditions and require the use of mobile devices and electronic gadgets; and exceptions related to managing risks such as emergencies, response to perceived threats or dangers, and during field trips or activities outside school premises. In the 2023 Global Education Monitoring Report, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recommended stricter regulation on mobile phone use in class. The report found that only 13% of countries in the world have laws partially or fully banning mobile phone use in schools, while 14% have policies, strategies, or guidelines for the same purpose. Gatchalian naghain ng panukalang batas na nagbabawal sa paggamit ng smartphone at gadget sa klase Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng isang panukalang batas na layong ipagbawal ang paggamit ng mobile device at electronic gadgets sa oras ng klase. Sa ilalim ng Electronic Gadget-Free Schools Act (Senate Bill No. 2706), magiging mandato sa Department of Education (DepEd) ang magbalangkas ng mga pamantayang nagbabawal sa paggamit ng mobile devices at electronic gadget sa loob ng mga paaralan sa oras ng klase. Magiging saklaw ng naturang mga pamantayan ang mga mag-aaral ng kindergarten hanggang senior high school sa mga pampubliko at pribadong paaralan. Ipagbabawal din sa mga guro ang paggamit ng mga mobile devices at electronic gadgets sa oras ng klase. Bagama't naniniwala si Gatchalian na mahalaga ang papel ng mga mobile devices at electronic gadgets sa edukasyon, binigyang diin niya na maaari rin silang makapinsala sa pag-aaral, lalo na kapag nakakaabala sila sa oras ng klase. "Maliban sa pagbaba ng marka ng mga-aaral, nauugnay din ang access sa mga gadgets sa cyberbullying, kaya naman nais nating higpitan ang paggamit sa mga mobile devices at iba pang electronic gadgets, lalo na sa oras ng klase," ani Gatchalian. Lumabas sa resulta ng 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) na 8 sa 10 mga 15-taong-gulang na mag-aaral ang iniulat na naabala sila sa paggamit ng smartphone sa klase. Parehong bilang ng mga mag-aaral ang nagsabing naabala sila ng paggamit ng ibang mag-aaral ng smartphone sa oras ng klase. Lumalabas din sa resulta ng PISA na nauugnay ang pagkakaabala na dulot ng paggamit ng smartphone sa pagbaba ng 9.3 points sa mathematics, 12.2 points sa science, at 15.04 sa reading. Ngunit may mga pagkakataon namang maaari pa ring gumamit ng mga smartphones at electronic gadgets. Halimbawa ng mga ito ang classroom presentation at iba pang mga gawain, mga sitwasyong may kinalaman sa kalusugan o kapakanan tulad ng mga mag-aaral na may sitwasyong pang-kalusugan at kinakailangan ng mga mobile devices, at mga pagkakataong may kinalaman sa pagpapanatili ng kaligtasan sa mga gawain sa labas ng paaralan. Sa 2023 Global Education Monitoring Report, inirekomenda ng United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ang mas mahigpit na regulasyon sa paggamit ng mobile phones sa klase. Lumabas sa naturang ulat na 13% ng mga bansa sa mundo ang may mga batas na nagbabawal o naghihigpit sa paggamit ng mobile phones sa mga paaralan, habang 14% naman ang mga may polisiya, estratehiya, o mga pamantayan para sa parehong layunin.