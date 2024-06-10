Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the recital of Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge

June 10, 2024

Insofar as the laws are concerned, the singing and playing of the Philippine national anthem is governed by law, RA 8491. Section 38 of RA 8491 stipulates that whenever the national anthem is played at a public gathering, it must adhere to the musical arrangement and composition by Julian Felipe. Additionally, attendees are expected to sing the anthem with fervor.

As to the Palace' directive to all national agencies and instrumentalities to include the recital of the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge during their weekly flag ceremonies, this is contained in Memorandum Circular No. 52 signed by Executive Sec. Lucas Bersamin by the authority of President Marcos last June 4.

It's important to note that MC 52 is neither illegal nor irregular; rather, it aims to foster a culture of good governance and progressive leadership across all government levels.

Walang pinagkaiba ito sa pagkanta ng Senate, school at university hymns na isang paraan para ipaalala ang pagiging makabayan at pagkakaisa nating mga Pilipino.

