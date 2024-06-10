Global Licorice Extract Market to Reach $3.58 Billion by 2030, Growing at 6.8% CAGR

Licorice Extract Market

Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients and Health Benefits Drives Market Expansion

The multifaceted applications of licorice extract across various industries are significantly contributing to market growth , said Pawan Kumar, CEO of Allied Market Research.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Licorice Extract Market by Product Type, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the licorice extractmarketsize was valued at$1,872.9million in 2020, and is projected reach $3,578.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

📍𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06712

The Licorice Extract Market encompasses the global industry involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of licorice extract, a natural ingredient derived from the roots of the licorice plant (Glycyrrhiza glabra). Licorice extract is widely utilized across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care, due to its numerous health benefits and versatile applications.

Licorice extract contains several bioactive compounds, primarily glycyrrhizin, glycyrrhetinic acid, flavonoids, and various antioxidants, which contribute to its medicinal properties and flavor-enhancing characteristics. Some of the key health benefits associated with licorice extract include its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antioxidant, and immunomodulatory properties, making it a valuable ingredient in traditional and modern medicine.

In the food and beverage industry, licorice extract is used as a natural sweetener and flavoring agent in a wide range of products, including confectionery, beverages, bakery goods, dairy products, and herbal teas. It imparts a distinct, mildly sweet flavor with hints of anise and is often utilized to enhance the taste and aroma of food and beverage formulations.

In the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, licorice extract is valued for its therapeutic properties and is incorporated into various medicinal products, dietary supplements, and herbal remedies. It is commonly used to alleviate symptoms of respiratory conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, sore throat, cough, and other ailments due to its soothing and expectorant effects.

The licorice extract market is driven by several factors, including growing consumer demand for natural and plant-based ingredients, increasing awareness of the health benefits of herbal extracts, and rising adoption of licorice extract in various industries. Moreover, the expanding use of licorice extract in traditional medicine systems, such as Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), further contributes to market growth.

The licorice extract market is segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and geography. Product types may include liquid extract, powder extract, and block extract, while applications encompass food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. Distribution channels may include direct sales, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

📍𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/licorice-extract-market/purchase-options

With growing population, the global demand for animal feed is likely to amplify, owing to surge in consumption of meat products. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the meat production is projected to rise by nearly 70%, aquaculture by 90%, and dairy by 55% by the end of 2050 as compared to 2010. Supplementation of livestock and poultry feed with herbal plants and extracts containing bioactive components have shown positive results. These additives are able to improve feed efficiency, antioxidant status, nutrient digestion, immunological indices, poultry health, and growth performance. Studies revealed that adding licorice extract to drinking water in specific concentration reduces serum total cholesterol of broiler chickens. Furthermore, supplementation of licorice extract in poultry feed plays a conspicuous role in growth performance by augmenting organ development and stimulating appetite and digestion. With rise in demand for meat products around the world, the demand for licorice extracts for feed application is likely to witness high traction in upcoming years.

📍🅺🅴🆈 🅿🅻🅰🆈🅴🆁🆂 in the licorice extract market include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and exporters of licorice extract products. These companies invest in research and development, product innovation, quality control, and marketing initiatives to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers across different industries and regions.

⦁ BGG World,

⦁ C.E. Roeper GmbH,

⦁ F&C Licorice Ltd,

⦁ GlycyrrhizaGlabra Co., Ltd,

⦁ Mafco Worldwide LLC,

⦁ Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd,

⦁ Norevo GmbH,

⦁ Ransom Naturals,

⦁ Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd,

⦁ Zagros Licorice Co.

📍𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞

⦁ ASEH,

⦁ SanatProducts Limited,

⦁ HB Natural Ingredients,

⦁ Zelang Group,

⦁ SepidanOsareh Co.,

⦁ Vpl Chemicals Pvt. Ltd,

⦁ Aushadhi Herbal.

📍𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06712

»» 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

💡Deep Fryer Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deep-fryer-market-A06024

💡Coffee Beans Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coffee-beans-market

💡Oatmeal Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oatmeal-market

💡Apple Cider Vinegar Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/apple-cider-vinegar-market-A11752

💡Greek Yogurt Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/greek-yogurt-market-A06295

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

