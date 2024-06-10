Griffin Global Asset Management Extends and Upsizes Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $1.2 Billion

DUBLIN, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management Holdings, Ltd. (“Griffin Corporate”) is pleased to announce that, as of June 6, 2024, it has increased the amount available under its unsecured revolving credit facility (the “RCF”) by $625 million to $1.2 billion and extended the final maturity date from May 15, 2026 to May 14, 2027. All twelve of our existing lenders participated in the upsizing.



Mizuho Bank, Ltd. acted as Administrative Agent for the unsecured revolving credit facility and led a syndicate of additional Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners including Bank of Montreal, BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Bank PLC, Citibank, N.A., Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., MUFG Bank, Ltd., PNC Capital Markets LLC, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Truist Securities, Inc.

“We are delighted with the extension and significant upsizing of our unsecured revolving credit facility. The scale and flexibility of this unsecured facility is an important tool that allows us to execute our aircraft acquisition strategy and enhances our unsecured balance sheet. We remain focused on building an investment grade business and the upsizing of this facility is another meaningful step towards that objective. We are very pleased to continue growing the relationships with all of our lenders and we appreciate the support from these valued banking partners in closing this important facility,” said John Beekman, Chief Financial Officer of Griffin.

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, USA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

