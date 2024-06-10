Submit Release
POSTPONED: Maine State Harness Racing Commission Public Meeting

MAINE, June 17 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: June 17, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine

Meeting description/purpose:

This meeting has been postponed. A new date will be announced.

For further information, contact:

Name: Carol Gauthier

Phone: (207) 287-3221

POSTPONED: Maine State Harness Racing Commission Public Meeting

