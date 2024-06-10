Michael Nixon Chooses to Support Wayne Johnson for Congress After Comparing Run-Off Candidates for Georgia 2nd District

Share This Article

Wayne Johnson for Congress, Inc.

Michael Nixon Press Conference Columbus 2024-05-29

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 29, 2024 Former Congressional Candidate Michael Nixon held a press conference in Columbus Georgia whereby he set forth important information about the other candidates he had opposed during the recent Republican Primary. Representatives of local TV stations and local newspapers were in attendance at the Press Conference, as were representatives of each of the candidates whom Nixon discussed.A video of Mr. Nixon’s full press conference is presented at the end of this Press Release. A copy of his written Statement can be accessed by clicking here: Nixon Press Conference Statement Mr. Nixon stated his reasons for holding the press conference. “My reasons are very straightforward: this 2nd District Congressional Race is very, very important. We have a real chance to unseat long term Democrat incumbent Sanford Bishop, but to do so we need a candidate with resources, knowledge of how to get things done in Washington; and of high importance is we need a candidate whose character and motivation for office cannot be devastatingly attacked by Rep. Sanford Bishop and the Democrat Machine.”Nixon went on to add, “I am strongly compelled to bring forth information that will both allow and encourage voters to fully vet the two remaining candidates who are now in a run-off. Based upon my experience as a candidate, there is a serious lacking of information sources for Congressional federal election candidate vetting. Unfortunately, traditional mainstream media has practically abdicated on this duty. It is imperative that Republicans fully vet our nominee before going into the general election so as to truly have the best, most qualified Republican to go up against a formidable Democrat.”After reviewing the video of Mr. Nixon’s Press Conference, Republican Candidate Wayne Johnson expressed, “Wow! I am astonished at what Michael Nixon brought to light about my opponent in the run-off election. All along I knew there were things that just did not add up, but I was never aware of details. I have consistently focused my campaign on how to bring forth my knowledge and skills in being of service to all the people of Middle and Southwest Georgia. I have a demonstrated history of public and community service”.“In light of the manner and degree to which Michael Nixon went about vetting, I am respectfully and highly appreciative of his decision to support me to be the next U.S. Congressman for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District”, stated Johnson.Johnson emphasized that, “Working together, we can “Stop the Stupid in Washington”. We certainly do not need any more “stupid chaos” in Congress”.“I respectfully ask Republicans in the 2nd District for their vote in this runoff election and ask all voters to trust me with their vote in November.”Early Run-Off Election voting runs from Monday, June 10th till Friday June 14th. Run-Off Election day is June 18th. Your vote is very important, especially in this Run-Off election as it will decide who will be your next U.S. Congressman.Johnson is a lifelong resident of Macon, a father, grandfather, farmer and successful businessman who established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He is an ardent supporter of 2nd Amendment rights and is a serious gun owner. Johnson obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.

Michael Nixon Press Conference Regarding GA2 Congressional Runoff Candidates, Columbus, GA on May 29, 2024