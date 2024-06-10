Faith Leaders Hold Press Conference in D.C. to Announce New Mobilization Partners for Upcoming Mass Assembly
Faith Leaders Hold Press Conference to Announce New Mobilization Partners and Updates About Upcoming National Mass Assembly & Moral March in Washington D.C.WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call For Moral Revival
Media Contact: Yolanda Barksdale, ybarksdale@breachrepairers.org, 973.703.7156
National Faith Leaders will announce new partners joining more than 25 national organizations that are mobilizing for the June 29th “Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers Assembly & Moral March on Washington D.C. & to the Polls.”
The Poor People’s Campaign calls on local and national governments and institutions to embrace a 17-Point Agenda of policies and demands aimed at ending the crisis of death by poverty and low wealth, which kills 800 people daily.
On Monday, June 10th at 10 a.m. ET, national faith leaders, including Poor People’s Campaign Co-Chairs Bishop William J. Barber, II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, will co-host a national press conference to announce new mobilization partners for the June 29th “Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers Assembly & Moral March on Washington D.C. and to the Polls”. These new partners will join a growing coalition of more than 25 national organizations that are mobilizing for the gathering. The press conference will be held at First Congregational Church Sanctuary, 945 G Street, NW at 10 a.m.
That evening, faith leaders will co-host the “Moral Revival: Clergy-led Prayers and Assembly for Mobilization,” service to discuss DMV mobilization efforts for the Poor People’s Campaign’s June 29th gathering. The prayer service and assembly will take place at Ambassador Baptist Church, 1412 Minnesota Ave, SE at 7 p.m.
The crisis of death by poverty in the U.S. kills 800 people daily, amounting to 295,000 lives lost annually. It is an unnecessary and abolishable reality. In survey after survey, the overwhelming majority of Americans want living wages, union rights, paid family leave, universal access to healthcare, action on the climate crisis, voting rights protections, equal protection under the law, and tax policy that makes the wealthy pay their fair share.
The press conference, prayer service, and other upcoming events will amplify the voices of impacted people and the need for candidates to center the issues that affect the over 135 million poor and low-wealth people in the United States. Poor and low-wage voters constitute at least 30% of the electorate in the majority of states. In so-called battleground states, it’s close to and over 40% of the electorate.
PRESS CONFERENCE DETAILS
WHEN:
Monday, June 10, 10 a.m. ET
WHERE:
First Congregational Church Sanctuary, 945 G Street, NW and via livestream: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/
WHO:
Bishop William J. Barber, II, DMin, National Co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign; President and Senior Lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; Professor of Public Theology and Public Policy and Founding Director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School
Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, National Co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, Executive Director, Kairos Center
Rev. Dr. Teresa “Terri” Hord Owens, General Minister and President, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the U.S. and Canada
Rev. Bronwen Boswell, Acting State Clerk of the General Assembly, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)
Rev. William H. Lamar, IV, Pastor, Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, Washington D.C.
Rev. Dr. Ken Brooker Langston, Executive Director, Disciples Center for Public Witness
Rev. Dr. Karen Georgia Thompson, General Minister and President, United Church of Christ
PRAYER SERVICE & ASSEMBLY DETAILS
WHEN:
Monday, June 10, 7 p.m.
WHERE:
Ambassador Baptist Church, 1412 Minnesota Ave, SE and via livestream: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/
WHO:
