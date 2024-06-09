Submit Release
Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Iceland’s President-elect Halla Tómasdóttir

On June 4, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Halla Tómasdóttir on her election as President of Iceland.

Xi Jinping noted that China-Iceland relations have maintained sound momentum of development in recent years. Bilateral cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, investment, geothermal energy, environmental protection, culture and tourism has made steady progress and continuously yielded new results. Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Iceland relations, and that he stands ready to work with President-elect Tómasdóttir to deepen political mutual trust between the two countries, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote China-Iceland relations to a new level.

