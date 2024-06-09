Bong Go assists displaced workers in Taguig City and Pateros in support of providing urban poor with more livelihood opportunities

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go had his Malasakit Team aid displaced workers in Taguig City and Pateros on Wednesday, June 5.

"Sa gitna ng ating mga pagsubok, nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong suporta at pag-asa para sa inyong lahat. Ang pamahalaan ay patuloy na gumagawa ng mga programang pro-poor upang matulungan ang bawat isa sa inyo, lalo na ang mga nawalan ng trabaho," affirmed Go in a video message.

"Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, sapagkat kami ay narito upang sumuporta at magserbisyo sa inyo. Patuloy tayong magkaisa at magtulungan, sapagkat ang ating layunin ay upang mapabuti ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo, at kasama ninyo ako sa bawat hakbang ng ating pagbangon," he further encouraged.

Go's Malasakit Team assisted 450 displaced workers in Taguig City and 147 in Pateros and provided them with snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. Select recipients received shoes and a watch. Also, selected displaced workers in Taguig City received additional bike and a mobile phone.

Moreover, through Go's collaboration with the local officials and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the beneficiaries also qualified for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

The senator took the opportunity to commend DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges disadvantaged and displaced workers face. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE and supported by Go, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises.

Go then thanked the local government officials, including Congressman Ading Cruz, Mayor Lani Cayetano, Councilor Alex Penolio, and DOLE representative Tess Dasig, among others, for their unending support and dedication to help their constituents.

Additionally, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. This proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) with a primary objective to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

Recognizing the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare services, Senator Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has consistently promoted the Malasakit Center's use as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs.

In his remarks, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit, encouraged the residents to take advantage of the Malasakit Center at Taguig-Pateros District Hospital. The Malasakit Center, initiated by Go in 2018, aims to streamline the process of availing medical assistance programs by bringing together concerned government agencies under one roof.

The DOH reported that more or less ten million Filipinos benefitted from the 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

"Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," added Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.