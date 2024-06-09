PHILIPPINES, June 9 - Press Release

June 9, 2024 CHIZ CALLS FOR EXPANDED ROLE OF OSG DURING ITS 123RD ANNIVERSARY Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero has challenged the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) to broaden its scope and help shape the nation's future by taking on roles beyond its traditional function as the government's chief legal defender. Speaking at the 123rd founding anniversary of the OSG, Escudero highlighted its long history and important contributions since its inception in 1901, making it one of the oldest and most historically significant government offices in the Philippines. He noted that for 123 years, the OSG has been at the forefront of legal battles and has played a critical role in shaping the country's legal landscape. However, the Senate chief underscored the need for the OSG, under the current leadership of Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, to adapt and innovate in response to new challenges. "Hindi pa huli para mag-isip pa tayo ng iba pang pamamaraan kung sa papaano pa natin huhubugin ang ating kasaysayan gamit ang kasalukuyan at hinaharap na kapangyarihan, responsibilidad at obligasyon ng Office of the Solicitor General," Escudero remarked. He expressed his support for Guevarra's desire to have a dedicated building for the OSG and stated his willingness to help achieve this goal. In return, Escudero urged the OSG to play a more proactive role in the legislative process by assisting in the formulation of laws in the Senate and the House of Representatives. He pointed out that since the OSG defends these laws when questioned in the Supreme Court, it would be beneficial for the OSG to be involved in the law-making process to avoid potential constitutional issues. "Kayo rin naman ang magtatanggol ng mga batas na ipinapasa namin tuwing ito'y kinukwestyon sa Korte Suprema. Eh kung bakit hindi ninyo kami samahan habang hinuhubog pa lamang namin ang mga batas na ito upang sa gayon maiwasan na ang mga kwestyon na maaaring makaapekto sa constitutionality o unconstitutionality ng mga batas na ipinapasa ng Kongreso," he said. Escudero proposed regular consultations with the OSG for legal advice on pending legislation to ensure that laws are robust and less likely to face legal challenges. "Kung mamarapatin ninyo palagi namin kayong iimbitahan para hingan ng ligal na payo kaugnay sa mga pinag-uusapan na mga panukalang batas," he told the OSG. The Senate President also highlighted the importance of the OSG in foreign policy and international disputes. He suggested that the OSG should file cases to gain recognition of foreign judgments or arbitral rulings in favor of the Philippines, which would guide current and future presidents regarding these rulings and limit the President's power to alter them as part of foreign policy. "This will guide the current president, but more importantly future presidents with regard to this arbitral ruling para hindi na pwedeng baguhin ang arbitral ruling na ito pabor sa ating bansa dahil bahagi ito ng umiiral na desisyon ng Korte Suprema...Magbibigay ito ng limitasyon sa kapangyarihan [ng Pangulo] kung ano ang pwede at hindi pwedeng gawin," Escudero explained. Escudero likewise proposed an expanded role for the OSG in settling disputes between government agencies before they reach the courts. He suggested that the OSG's scope should include dispute settlements involving various agencies, including government-owned and controlled corporations, to avoid the costly and time-consuming process of litigation. Escudero served as the keynote speaker at the OSG's 123rd founding anniversary celebration held on June 7 at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Sofitel in Pasay City. First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos also graced the occasion.