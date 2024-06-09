Influenza A Infections Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Influenza A Infections Market Report

Influenza A Infections companies are Cidara Therapeutics, SAb Biotherapeutics, FluGen, Moderna, Vir Biotechnology, Vaxart, and others.

Some of the key facts of the Influenza A Infections Market Report:

The Influenza A Infections market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

TAMIFLU is a prescription medicine used as prophylaxis to treat the symptoms of Influenza A and B and swine flu (H1N1 Influenza A)

RELENZA is a prescription medicine used as a prophylaxis to treat influenza symptoms. Relenza may be used alone or with other medications

RAPIVAB is a prescription medicine used to treat the symptoms of influenza. Rapivab may be used alone or with other medications

The total vaccinated pool of Influenza A in the United States is approximately 176 million in 2021.

The total Influenza A positive cases in the United States comprised of 42,580 cases in 2021 and are projected to increase during the study period.

In the United States, there were (H1N1)pdm09, H3N2, and subtyping not performed 19, 7,405, and 35,156 cases in 2021.

The total Influenza A market size in the United States is USD 3,623 million in 2021 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2022-2032).

In 2021, among all the therapy-wise Influenza A market sizes, the highest revenue was generated by FLUZONE (High Dose)/FLUBLOK i.e., ~USD 1164 million while FLUMIST generated the lowest revenue i.e., ~USD 29 million in the US.

Between the prophylaxis market and treatment market, prophylaxis market is expected to capture more share with many potential candidates including CD388, VXA-A1.1, VIR-2482, mRNA-1010, and others present in the emerging pipeline.

The Influenza A Infections market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Influenza A Infections pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Influenza A Infections market dynamics.

Influenza A Infections Overview

The influenza virus affects the respiratory tract either through direct viral infection or damage from the immune system response. In humans, the respiratory epithelium is the primary site where the hemagglutinin (HA) molecule is effectively cleaved, leading to the generation of infectious virus particles. Virus transmission occurs through contact with aerosols or respiratory fomites from an infected individual. Various mechanisms can impair the lung's ability to perform gas exchange, including airway obstruction, loss of alveolar structure, disruption of lung epithelial integrity due to direct cell killing, and degradation of the extracellular matrix.

In adults, influenza A virus is the predominant viral cause of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Risk factors independently associated with ARDS include ages between 36 and 55, pregnancy, and obesity, while protective factors include female sex, influenza vaccination, and infections with Influenza A (H3N2) or Influenza B viruses.

Influenza viruses are classified into four types: A, B, C, and D. Human influenza A and B viruses typically cause seasonal epidemics (commonly known as flu season) almost every winter in the United States. Influenza A viruses are the sole cause of flu pandemics, which are global epidemics of flu disease. Pandemics occur when a new and different influenza A virus infects people and spreads efficiently among them. Influenza C virus infections typically result in mild illness and are not associated with human epidemics. Influenza D viruses primarily affect cattle and are not known to infect or cause illness in humans.

Influenza A Infections Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Influenza A Infections Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Influenza A Infections market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Influenza A Infections

Prevalent Cases of Influenza A Infections by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Influenza A Infections

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Influenza A Infections

Influenza A Infections Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Influenza A Infections market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Influenza A Infections market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Influenza A Infections Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Influenza A Infections Key Companies

Influenza A Infections Market Outlook

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a respiratory illness caused by a viral infection and is highly contagious, spreading through respiratory droplets. Most individuals can manage flu symptoms at home using a combination of lifestyle remedies and over-the-counter medication.

In temperate climate regions, such as the US, influenza activity typically peaks during the winter months, leading to annual seasonal epidemics with varying degrees of severity and significant morbidity and mortality. Annual influenza vaccination is recommended for all individuals aged 6 months and older in the US, particularly those at increased risk of influenza-related complications, such as young children and the elderly. Observational studies have shown that influenza vaccination can reduce the risk of severe disease requiring hospitalization, intensive care unit admission, and death.

Antiviral medications play a crucial role in controlling influenza by treating the infection and preventing severe complications, such as bacterial pneumonia. Prompt administration of antiviral drugs can alleviate flu symptoms and shorten the duration of illness by an average of one day. Early treatment is particularly important for high-risk individuals, such as the elderly or those with compromised immune systems. Currently, four antiviral drugs are recommended for treating influenza: TAMIFLU (oseltamivir), RELENZA (zanamivir), RAPIVAB (peramivir), and XOFLUZA (baloxavir marboxil). These drugs work by inhibiting the function of neuraminidase on the virus surface, thereby preventing the release of viral particles from infected cells. They are most effective when taken within 48 hours of symptom onset.

In the past, FLUMADINE (rimantadine) and SYMMETREL (amantadine) were used to treat influenza A infections by disrupting ion channels in the virus wall, inhibiting viral replication. However, due to widespread resistance and limited effectiveness against influenza B, these drugs are no longer recommended for flu treatment in the US.

The influenza A market is expected to undergo changes in the coming years due to increased healthcare spending worldwide. Companies like Sab Biotherapeutics (SAB-176), Flugen (M2SR), Moderna (mRNA-1010), Vir Biotechnology (VIR-2482), Vaxart (VXA-A1.1), and others are advancing clinical development of investigational candidates, which may alter market dynamics in the future.

Scope of the Influenza A Infections Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Influenza A Infections Therapeutic Assessment: Influenza A Infections current marketed and Influenza A Infections emerging therapies

Influenza A Infections Market Dynamics: Influenza A Infections market drivers and Influenza A Infections market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Influenza A Infections Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Influenza A Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

