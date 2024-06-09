Opioid Use Disorder Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Opioid Use Disorder Market Report

Some of the key facts of the Opioid Use Disorder Market Report:

The Opioid Use Disorder market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The Opioid Use Disorder market size in the 7MM was around USD 2,000 million in 2023. The market is anticipated to witness a substantial positive shift owing to better uptake of existing drugs and raised awareness.

In 2023, the United States accounted for the largest market size (around USD 1,400 million) of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is characterized by chronic opioid use causing distress or impairment, including intense cravings, increased tolerance, and withdrawal symptoms upon cessation. It encompasses dependence and addiction and can lead to severe consequences like disability or death.

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the total prevalent cases of OUD were around 4,000,000 in 2023 in the seven major markets (7MM), and more than 50% of these cases were found in the US.

Currently, the US FDA-approved medications indicated for the treatment of OUD include buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone.

In March 2023, the FDA approved BRIXADI for treating moderate to severe opioid use disorder. It comes in weekly and monthly injections, suitable for patients already on buprenorphine treatment.

Epidemiological and clinical studies have shown that opioid use disorders are highly comorbid with psychiatric disorders, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, borderline personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder, and schizophrenia. Therefore, there is a need to look at patients with substance use disorders from a more holistic perspective and address any mental illnesses they may suffer from.

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the total prevalent population of OUD in the US was more than 2,100,000 in 2023.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) was more common in males compared to females across the 7MM.

Most cases of OUD are found in the age group of 18 to 25 years, followed by 26 or older years.

The prevalent population of OUD in EU4 and the UK was ~1,440,000 cases in 2023 and the highest prevalent population was accounted for by Germany.

The highest market revenue was generated by the Buprenorphine in 7MM ~84% of total in 2023.

Among the 7MM, the United States had the highest market share of OUD in 2023, which accounted for approximately 67% of the total 7MM market.

Among the 7MM, EU4 and the UK, France had the highest market share of OUD in 2023.

The total market size of OUD in EU4 and the UK was more than USD 500 million in 2023.

Key Opioid Use Disorder Companies: Trevena, Opiate Pharmaceutical, Aphios, Kyowa kirin, Gamida-Cell, Novartis, and others

Key Opioid Use Disorder Therapies: CAM2038, BXCL501, MN-166, AZD4041, CVL-354, INDV-2000, NYX-783, and others

The opioid use disorder market is expected to grow in the coming years due to factors like an increase in the patient pool and the expected entry of emerging therapies by leading companies such as Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, MediciNova, AstraZeneca, and others.

The Opioid Use Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Opioid Use Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Opioid Use Disorder market dynamics.

Opioid Use Disorder Overview

Opioids are substances that interact with opioid receptors in the body and brain to reduce pain perception. They can be natural, semi-synthetic, or synthetic. While the terms opioids and opiates are often used interchangeably, opiates specifically refer to natural substances derived from the poppy plant, such as heroin or morphine. In contrast, opioids encompass both natural and synthetic substances.

Opioid use disorder is defined as the prolonged use of opioids that leads to clinically significant distress or impairment. This disorder is characterized by an overwhelming desire to use opioids, increased tolerance, and withdrawal symptoms when opioids are not used. The most severe form includes dependency and addiction. Opioid use disorder can have severe consequences, including disability, relapses, and death. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, opioid use disorder is a problematic pattern of opioid use that leads to significant issues or distress.

Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 3.9 million prevalent cases of opioid use disorder in the 7MM in 2022.

According to estimates based on DelveInsight's analysis, the United States contributed to the largest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of opioid use disorder (~53%) in the 7MM in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK accounted for around 36% of the total prevalent cases of opioid use disorder in the 7MM, respectively, in 2022.

Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Opioid Use Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Opioid Use Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Opioid Use Disorder

Opioid Use Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Opioid Use Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Opioid Use Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Opioid Use Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Opioid Use Disorder Therapies and Key Companies

CAM2038: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics

MN-166: MediciNova

AZD4041: AstraZeneca

CVL-354: Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC

INDV-2000: Indivior Inc.

NYX-783: Aptinyx

Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Market

Although effective therapies are available, only about 1 in 4 patients with opioid use disorder (OUD) receives specialized care. Medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD), considered the "gold standard" of treatment, is an evidence-based approach for managing OUD. While counseling and behavioral therapies are important components of treatment, they are not effective on their own. Medications help treat cravings, alleviate withdrawal symptoms, and prevent opioid euphoria. These medications do not "cure" the disorder but increase safety and minimize withdrawal symptoms, which can lead to relapse or continued drug use. The three FDA-approved medications commonly used for OUD treatment are methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone.

Unlike individuals with other diseases, those with substance-use disorders are often encouraged to participate in self-help programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous. Combining education, motivational enhancement, and self-help groups with individual and group counseling in inpatient and outpatient programs helps patients rethink how opioids affect their lives, recognize that change is possible, and work to reduce behaviors that perpetuate illicit drug use while developing new, healthier behaviors.

Opioid Use Disorder Market Dynamics

The opioid use disorder (OUD) market dynamics are expected to change significantly in the coming years. Following the United States' recognition and response to its opioid crisis, there has been increased awareness and funding for OUD research and development. Although only a few active compounds have proven effective in treating OUD, their various and innovative formulations have significantly enhanced treatment adherence and reduced relapses. The elimination of the DATA 2000 waiver and the cap on the number of patients a physician can treat with buprenorphine is expected to further transform the OUD market landscape in the US, expanding the use of buprenorphine in treatment. Additionally, upcoming policy reforms are projected to improve patient access to medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) and its utilization in therapy.

However, several factors may hinder the growth of the OUD market in the coming years. Despite being recognized as the best treatment option for OUD, the use of MOUD in the US remains relatively low. Opioid agonist therapy, the most recommended form of OUD treatment, is often perceived as merely substituting one addiction for another. Societal stigma associated with drugs in Japan also limits therapeutic options, leading to potential misdiagnoses. The market expansion of newly developed products is frequently jeopardized by the availability of low-cost generics. Additionally, MOUD is most effective for long-term success when initiated voluntarily rather than being coerced or mandated. Inconsistent reimbursement policies across the United States further complicate MOUD treatment, with policies varying by state. These factors may contribute to a dip in the growth of the OUD market in the future.

Scope of the Opioid Use Disorder Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Opioid Use Disorder Companies: Trevena, Opiate Pharmaceutical, Aphios, Kyowa kirin, Gamida-Cell, Novartis, and others

Key Opioid Use Disorder Therapies: CAM2038, BXCL501, MN-166, AZD4041, CVL-354, INDV-2000, NYX-783, and others

Opioid Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Opioid Use Disorder current marketed and Opioid Use Disorder emerging therapies

Opioid Use Disorder Market Dynamics: Opioid Use Disorder market drivers and Opioid Use Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Opioid Use Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Opioid Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

