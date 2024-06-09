IG Global & Savings To Submit Paperwork for Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Trading Licence
The (FCA) licence will allow IG Global & Savings to provide full service trading accounts with essential products such as regulated funds but more importantly it would protect users up to £85,000.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IG Global & Savings are finely positioned to apply for a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) UK trading licence, enabling the firm to offer FSCS-protected deposits and investment services for customers.

Trading company IG Global & Savings are seeking an FCA licence in United Kingdom and are engaged in talks with the country’s regulators.
IG Global & Savings, is one of the most valuable fintech so-called unicorns worldwide.
“Our mission is to directly challenge the industry that shy away behind the warning list or just hide in the grey areas of the market…and their business models are really quite reliant on customer apathy.”
The company have been operating since 2011, but in the UK has operated without regulation because of the bespoke nature of the investment.
Approval by the Bank of England and Prudenital Regulatory Authority would also provide customers with the added securitity of dissolution compensation under The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
Former Olymp Trade employee, Ryan Baker joined IG Global & Savings in October 2020 as an advisor to the board with a brief to develop IG Global's FCA licence proposition. His responsibilities include developing the board and leadership team for the new entity.
Ryan, says: “We want to be the best in class for customer experience, value and capabilities, and offering full regulated trading accounts allows us to do just that. In the future, we want to offer many more innovative products to our customers and we are excited to continue driving innovation and competition in the trading industry. Becoming a fully licenced establishment in the UK is a central pillar of that ambition.”
“We are ready, willing and organised.”
Established in 2011, IG Global & Savings has more than 1.2 million customers worldwide and is aiming to become a leading financial trading app.
It has gained popularity with investors in by offering better returning and easier investments than mainstream banks and now provides a range of products including trading accounts and Professional Fund's.
IG Global & Savings are also viewed as the best in class and are seemingly looking to differentiate themselves from the grey area of the market.
