Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports Copra Fixed-Yield Protocol Debt Marketplace

SINGAPORE, June 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 9, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Supports Copra Fixed-Yield Protocol Debt Marketplace

OKX Wallet is pleased to announce that it has added support for Copra, the marketplace for fixed-yield protocol debt. Copra's fixed-rate loans help DeFi protocols raise protocol-managed liquidity, allowing them to bootstrap TVL and boost protocol income. This integration enables the OKX Wallet Web3 community to seamlessly interact with Copra's unique offerings, providing access to new lending and borrowing opportunities.

The integration of Copra with OKX Wallet brings several key benefits to OKX Wallet users. As lenders, they can now earn fixed-yield by participating in protocol-level lending that is secured via liquidity warehouse and principal-protected via insurance buffer. This allows OKX Wallet users to explore new avenues for generating stable returns while mitigating risks associated with liquidity and drawdown.

OKX Wallet remains committed to expanding its support for innovative DeFi protocols, providing its users with a comprehensive and user-friendly Web3 experience.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



