Submit Release
News Search

There were 187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,925 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disturbing the Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications and Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4004329

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/3/24 at 2259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications & Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Chase Petrolito                                             

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

 

VICTIM: Jenna Perry

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/3/2024 at approximately 2259 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police received a complaint that Petrolito was making threating comment over social media towards Perry.  The investigation revealed that Petrolito committed the crime of Disturbing the Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications & Stalking. On 6/6/24, Petrolito was located and issued a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 7/1/24 at 0830. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/1/24 at 0830            

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  NO   

BAIL:NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disturbing the Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications and Stalking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more