St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disturbing the Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications and Stalking
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004329
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/3/24 at 2259 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications & Stalking
ACCUSED: Chase Petrolito
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
VICTIM: Jenna Perry
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/3/2024 at approximately 2259 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police received a complaint that Petrolito was making threating comment over social media towards Perry. The investigation revealed that Petrolito committed the crime of Disturbing the Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications & Stalking. On 6/6/24, Petrolito was located and issued a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 7/1/24 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/1/24 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL:NO
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111