St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disturbing the Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications and Stalking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4004329

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/3/24 at 2259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications & Stalking

ACCUSED: Chase Petrolito

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

VICTIM: Jenna Perry

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/3/2024 at approximately 2259 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police received a complaint that Petrolito was making threating comment over social media towards Perry. The investigation revealed that Petrolito committed the crime of Disturbing the Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications & Stalking. On 6/6/24, Petrolito was located and issued a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 7/1/24 at 0830.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/1/24 at 0830

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL:NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

