Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR - 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races – Fire Services Bureau and Association of Macao Youth Development – A crowned Open and Women’s champions of Macao Small Dragon Bo…

MACAU, June 8 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the ‘Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races’ commenced today (8 June) with small dragon boat races at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. After fierce competition among the teams, the Fire Services Bureau and the Association of Macao Youth Development – A won the Open and Women’s category of the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race (200m), respectively. The Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race – Open and Women’s categories (500m) will be held tomorrow (9 June).

The first day of this year’s Races featured several small dragon boat competitions (200m), namely the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories, the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race and the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race. In the fiercely contested Open category, defending champions Fire Services Bureau won with a time of 46.544, beating SJM Golden Jubilee – B and SJM Golden Jubilee – A to second and third places respectively.

In the Women’s category, the Association of Macao Youth Development – A became sixth-time reigning champions with a time of 56.338, while SJM Golden Lotus – A and Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. ranked second and third, respectively. In the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race, University of Macau – A secured the champions title with a time of 49.481, while Macao Polytechnic University – A and MUST – A finished second and third, respectively. In the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race, the Fire Services Bureau won with a time of 50.293, with the Marine and Water Bureau and the Municipal Affairs Bureau – A coming second and third respectively.

The officiating guests at the prize ceremony included: Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Claudio Schermi, President of the International Dragon Boat Federation; José Tavares, Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Ng Wai Han, Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau; Cheong Kuai Hong and Chio Man Tou, members of the Sports Committee.

Parade performances by cultural and artistic groups will be held during this year’s event. In addition, the ‘2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival’ will be held at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre and Anim’Arte NAM VAN, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 9 to 10 June. Various types of booths selling local cultural and creative products as well as snacks and drinks, a themed photo area, booth games and workshops will be on offer. There will also be interactive magic, balloon twisting and street music performances to create a festive carnival atmosphere. Residents and tourists are welcome to come and watch the dragon boat races, experience the festive atmosphere, and jointly create a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao.

The Races will be broadcasted live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Sport and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event’s official website www.macaodragonboat.com and on “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.