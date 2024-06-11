Maisie T. Howard Running for Anne Arundel County Board of Education Seat Refused Access to School Board Election Ballot
Due to Election Law Misinterpretation, Parent-Family Advocate Maisie T. Howard Continues Campaign as Write-In Candidate for District 7LOTHIAN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maisie T. Howard's aspiration to serve on the Anne Arundel County Board of Education has hit an unexpected hurdle due to a misinterpretation of Maryland election law by county and state officials, leaving her name off the November ballot.
“I was given two choices. Drop out or continue as a write-in candidate," Howard explained. She initiated her candidacy for District 7 following instructions from the local election authority, diligently gathering voter signatures to secure her position on the ballot. "I followed their instructions and contacted them regularly during the process. I did all the right things. I am only asking for access to have my name printed on the ballot,” said Howard.
Howard, a dedicated mother, parent-family advocate, and attorney, was informed of her need to pursue a write-in candidacy after election officials acknowledged their error in interpreting the rule for petition candidates. “I will literally be the last box to be selected on the ballot–then written or typed in,” Howard stated, reflecting on the new challenge she faces.
This electoral misstep stems from a specific misreading of the 2024 MD Code, Election Law §8-803, regarding petition candidates in non-partisan elections. As a result, Howard must now rely on voters to manually add her name as their choice for the District 7 seat. "On April 29, 2024 - nearly three months after providing the guidance, the Election Board contacted me to inform me of the error, leaving me stranded,” Howard recounted.
Despite the setback, Howard remains committed to her campaign and to serving the community that has supported her advocacy efforts since 2010, including her work with the Children’s National Medical Center, March of Dimes, and Anne Arundel County Public Schools.
Her involvement extends to serving on the Board of CNMC and the AACPS Board of Education Citizen Advisory Committee.
“I understand how difficult a write-in candidacy can be. I’m deep into my campaign operations. This was just a devastating blow. Petition access was hard enough for a local election. But it demonstrated my endorsement by the voters to be printed on the ballot. And that was taken away,” Howard expressed, determined to overcome these challenges.
“I built up my experience and understanding through volunteering in AACPS. With my educational and professional skills, I am ready for this role. So I am devastated. I asked for guidance on how to run for an elected office, and I am the only one left off the ballot,” she said.
Showing resilience in the face of adversity, Howard is adapting her strategy for the upcoming election. “Now I will have to convince 50,000 people to take the time to type in my name,” she said.
“I am determined to continue despite the challenges. I am supported by an exceptional campaign team and have backers who stand firmly with my candidacy. They, along with the voters of District 7, seek a Board that promotes collaborative leadership and practical approaches to enhance student success," Howard said.
Howard is eager to engage with this year's school board agenda, which includes advancing special education services, enhancing career and higher education planning, providing debt counseling, undertaking redistricting, and implementing the Blueprint for Maryland's Future.
“As a parent and leader, I am dedicated to keeping all of the voices of District 7 included in developing the educational landscape in Anne Arundel County for the next four years.”
Damon Dozier
Uniting For Youth Achievement
+1 443-295-3162
email us here