Ishani Adidam Sworn in as New Student Body President and Student Regent

Ishani Adidam, a junior majoring in business administration with a concentration in human resources management, business analytics, and management and leadership, was officially sworn into office as the University of Nebraska at Omaha's (UNO) newest Student Body President and Student Regent during a ceremony held at the Milo Bail Student Center on Thursday, May 9. Student Body Vice President Kevin Ramirez and Chief of Staff Nate Ostdiek will join Adidam as the executive team for UNO’s 2024-2025 Student Government Agency (SGA).

In her role, Adidam serves as the representative for all UNO students on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. She will collaborate with campus leaders to enhance the student experience. Additionally, as President and Regent, she will attend various university events to ensure that student perspectives are heard and considered.

Ramirez and Ostdiek were sworn in by the Chief Justice of Student Court, Emma Ehmke.

UNO Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, highlighted the important role of student government in improving the overall university experience while addressing the new batch of student leaders. She emphasized how student representatives contribute significantly to creating a lively campus community and making student life better.

“Shared governance holds immense significance for organizations, particularly within a university setting, like UNO. Here, we understand its profound importance. I believe our students will not only represent but also empower and lead,” said Li during her remarks.

The outgoing Student Body President and Regent, Hakim Lotoro, shared insights on his past year's challenges, emphasizing teamwork for the Student Government executive team.

"As I look back on this year, we have a great deal to be proud of. Navigating new support structures and systems of representation to address our basic needs challenges will be difficult enough, but they will also be asked to expand our collaboration with our sister campuses,” said Lotoro. “Luckily, they are uniquely suited to step up to the plate and this team of Ishani, Kevin, Nate stand to propel our student body to new heights. To our new executives, and to our new student government as a whole, always remember you have the power to seek positive change and never forget the reason you do: the students."

Adidam was sworn in by Jacob Stodola, director of Student Legal Services. After the ceremony, Adidam shared her team's enthusiasm to embark on their goals, with a key initiative already at the forefront of their minds.

“This year, I'm looking forward to creating a culture of transparency, democracy, and accountability in student government to further engage our campus. Throughout my tenure at SGA, I understand that some topics have been more charged than others and more difficult to navigate,” said Adidam, “but with the leadership of Kevin, Nate, and I are committed to creating a culture of grace, unity, and empathy.”

Adidam aims to leverage her position within Student Government to foster leadership, well-being, and a rich cultural experience for every student on campus.

“I am hoping within the upcoming year to elevate UNO SGA to become a hub for student organizations and to become an integral part of UNO's culture and wellbeing. With power truly does come responsibility, and as the incoming student body president, I want to ensure that all members can become better leaders, communicators, resolvers, and empathizers, so that when they leave UNO, they will feel empowered and confident in themselves,” said Adidam. “I'm committed to listening, learning, and leading throughout this entire year. You can trust that I will always lead with my best foot forward, and I'm looking to create more meaningful and positive change at UNO.”

The ceremony came to a close with a presentation of scholarships by UNO's Alumni Association. Nathan Hankensen, assistant director of alumni engagement, presented the scholarships and extended congratulations to the new student leadership team on behalf of the Alumni Association.