Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1003842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024 at approximately 1623 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town) VT-103, Rockingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Danlee Russell

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/07/2024 at approximately 1623 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault that had occurred on VT-103, Rockingham, Vermont. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Danlee Russell (23) of Ludlow, Vermont. Russell was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief and Reckless Endangerment. Russell was transported to Westminster Barracks for processing, he was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility. Russell is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 06/10/2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov