Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1003842
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024 at approximately 1623 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town) VT-103, Rockingham, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Danlee Russell
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/07/2024 at approximately 1623 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault that had occurred on VT-103, Rockingham, Vermont. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Danlee Russell (23) of Ludlow, Vermont. Russell was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief and Reckless Endangerment. Russell was transported to Westminster Barracks for processing, he was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility. Russell is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 06/10/2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov