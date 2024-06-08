Submit Release
News Search

There were 193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,929 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1003842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Marie Beland                           

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024 at approximately 1623 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town) VT-103, Rockingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Danlee Russell                                   

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/07/2024 at approximately 1623 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault that had occurred on VT-103, Rockingham, Vermont. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Danlee Russell (23) of Ludlow, Vermont. Russell was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief and Reckless Endangerment. Russell was transported to Westminster Barracks for processing, he was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility. Russell is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 06/10/2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment / Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more