Vivica A. Fox announced as Kick-Off Speaker at the AME Institute Burbank 2024.

We are honored to have Vivica A. Fox join us as the Kick-Off speaker for AME Institute Burbank 2024.”BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AME Institute is thrilled to announce acclaimed actress and producer Vivica A. Fox as the Kick-Off speaker for the highly anticipated AME Institute Burbank 2024. The event, which is set to take place June 26-28, aims to foster a vital connection between public education and the creative industries, ensuring that all students, especially those furthest from opportunity, have access to the high-wage creative industry jobs of today and tomorrow.
— Ashley Adams, Executive Director of AME Institute
As a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, Vivica A. Fox embodies the essence of talent, determination, and success. Her illustrious career, spanning over three decades, includes iconic roles in films such as "Independence Day," "Kill Bill," and "Set It Off," as well as countless television appearances and production credits. Fox’s journey and achievements serve as an inspiring testament to the possibilities that lie within the creative sector.
“We are honored to have Vivica A. Fox join us as the Kick-Off Speaker for AME Institute Burbank 2024,” said Ashley Adams, Executive Director of AME Institute. “Her incredible career and dedication to her craft make her a true icon! We believe her insights and experiences will deeply resonate with our audience and further our mission to create a stong pipeline between public education and the creative industries.”
AME Institute Burbank 2024 is designed to bridge the gap between education and employment, providing arts media and entertainment educators with unique opportunities to engage with industry professionals and gain invaluable insights into the creative professions. The event will feature a series of workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions aimed at empowering these educators.
AME Institute invites educators, students, industry professionals, and community members to join this transformative event. For more information and to register for AME Institute Burbank 2024, please visit https://www.ameinstitute.org/burbank2024 .
About the AME Institute Burbank
The Arts Media and Entertainment Institute (AME Institute) is a leading educational non-profit dedicated to training AME educators and strengthening the pipeline from public education to the creative industries. 2024 Sponsors for AME Institute events include Adobe, BRIC Foundation, California Film Commission, Certiport, CVL Economics, Dolby, Editmentor, Foundry, Soundtrap, Television Academy Foundation, Toon Boom, Visit Burbank, HTC VIVE Mars, Wacom Technologies, Warner Bros. Discovery, Wix Tomorrow, and Woodbury University. The AME Institute is supported through funding from the Snap Foundation and Sony Pictures Entertainment.
For more information about AME Institute Burbank and other AME Institute programs, please visit www.ameinstitute.org.
