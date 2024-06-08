Prime Minister announces nomination of Christine Ivory as new Parliamentary Librarian

CANADA, July 6 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the nomination of Christine Ivory as the next Parliamentary Librarian.

Christine Ivory is an accomplished leader and public servant who has devoted her career to supporting parliamentary democracy and preserving Canada’s documentary heritage. For almost 25 years, she has held multiple positions across the federal public service, most recently as Assistant Deputy Minister, Collections Sector, at Library and Archives Canada. As an integral member of the Library of Parliament’s management team for over 15 years, Ms. Ivory has provided extensive insight, guidance, and advice to parliamentarians on the Library's priorities and corporate initiatives.

Established in 1876, the Library of Parliament is a fully functioning library whose collection and services support the activities and decisions of Parliament and parliamentarians. The Parliamentary Librarian oversees the management of the Library and reports to the Speakers of the Senate and the House of Commons.

Christine Ivory was chosen as the nominee for the position of Parliamentary Librarian through an open and transparent selection process.

Quote

“Ms. Ivory has proven her dedication to public service and her eagerness to preserve Canada’s documentary heritage for future generations. I am confident that her experience would be a valuable asset in helping advance the mandate of the Library of Parliament.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The Parliamentary Librarian is appointed by the Governor in Council under the Parliament of Canada Act.

The Parliamentary Librarian oversees the management of the Library and reports to the Speakers of the Senate and the House of Commons, who are responsible for the direction and control of the Library of Parliament.

The Library of Parliament contributes to Canadian parliamentary democracy by creating, managing, and delivering authoritative, reliable, and relevant information for both Houses of Parliament. The Library also collects, curates, preserves, and ensures access to historical information about Parliament.

Biographical Note