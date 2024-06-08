Seniors in Metro Vancouver Invited to Participate in a Clinical Trial Assessing a New Immunomodulator Designed to Restore Immune Function in the Elderly

Vancouver, BC, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu Biologics Inc., a Burnaby-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, is pleased to announce that the RESILIENCE Study, a clinical trial evaluating a new immunomodulator designed to strengthen natural immunity among seniors aged 65 or older, is enrolling participants in the study.

Why are we conducting this study?

As we age, our immune function declines, leaving us susceptible to the development of diseases such as cancer, chronic inflammatory diseases, and infections, and decline in health. The RESILIENCE study is assessing the effectiveness of a novel immunomodulator designed to boost immune function in the elderly and reverse the natural decline in immune function that occurs with aging. The Principal Investigator of the study is Dr. Ted Steiner, Chief Medical Officer of Qu Biologics, and Professor of Medicine and Head of Infectious Diseases at the University of British Columbia.

Study collaborators

The study is a collaboration between Qu Biologics, the University of British Columbia, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, and Providence Health Care. The study has received funding from the Government of Canada through NRC-IRAP (National Research Council of Canada - Industrial Research Assistance Program).

Dr. Hal Gunn, CEO of Qu Biologics, states, "There aren’t any current therapies that improve innate immune function in the elderly. If this study is successful in demonstrating that this new immunomodulator can reverse the decline in innate immunity in the elderly, it has important implications for human health and the extension of healthy longevity”.

More than 110 people have been treated with the new immunomodulator, with a good safety profile to date. Derived from inactivated bacteria, the immunomodulator is designed to ‘train’ innate immunity to improve immune system resilience. Dr. Shirin Kalyan, Qu’s VP Scientific Innovation, states, “Clinical studies allow us to test the safety and effectiveness of new treatment approaches. Qu is keenly interested in the ways we may be able to improve immune function to restore or optimize health and healthy longevity. By investigating innovative immunomodulatory therapies, we hope to learn how to enhance senior’s resilience against diseases and infections, ultimately improving their overall health and quality of life."



Adults aged 65 or older living in the Greater Vancouver Area are invited to learn more about participating in this study. For more information about this clinical trial, please contact 1-877-223-8637, email info@isstudy.ca, or head to our study website, here.



Media Contact:

Hal Gunn, MD

CEO, Qu Biologics Inc.

Phone: 604.734.1450

Email: media@qubiologics.com



About Qu Biologics

Qu Biologics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI), a novel class of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function in targeted organs to reverse the immune dysregulation underlying many important diseases including cancer, chronic inflammatory diseases, metabolic disease, and infection. Qu Biologics has completed four Phase 2 studies in lung cancer, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Two additional Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled studies, in late-stage colon cancer and immunosenescence, are underway.

Backed by a prestigious group of scientific advisors and board members, Qu Biologics is led by a management team that includes co-founder and CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, a physician and expert on the body’s immune response to chronic disease; Chief Medical Officer - Oncology Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, former CEO of the BC Cancer Agency and a distinguished clinician, scientist and leader in cancer control in Canada and internationally; and Chief Medical Officer – Infectious Disease Dr. Ted Steiner, a clinician-scientist specializing in immune responses to infections and Head of the UBC Division of Infectious Diseases. For more information, please visit www.qubiologics.com.

