CBP officers seize $159K in unreported U.S. currency and 200 rounds of ammunition at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized $159,531 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency and 200 rounds of ammunition.

“Our officers continue to conduct their inspections with diligence and their hard work led to this significant currency and ammunition seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Stacks containing $159,531 in unreported currency and boxes containing 200 rounds of ammunition seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Wednesday, Jun. 5, when CBP officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge encountered a 36-year-old male Mexican citizen who resides in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, driving a 2015 Chevrolet, along with a 36-year-old male Mexican citizen passenger who also resides in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. The vehicle was selected for a routine outbound inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered bulk currency and ammunition hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the bulk U.S. currency totaling $159,531 hidden within the vehicle and 200 rounds of .380 ammunition.

CBP officers seized the currency and the ammunition along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and the passenger and initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

